Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Northwest by NWS

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-25 05:23:00 Expires: 2021-10-25 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a...

High Wind Watch issued for South Washington Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 03:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: South Washington Coast HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...In Washington, South Washington Coast. In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 22:25:00 Expires: 2021-11-03 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Beaches of San Juan and Vicinity, Northwest and North Central Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 17:27:00 Expires: 2021-11-03 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Beaches of San Juan and Vicinity, Northwest and north central Puerto Rico . * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 20:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-02 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crawford; Northern Erie; Southern Erie First Snow of the Season Creating Road Hazards The first accumulating snow of the season continues to quickly accumulate on roadways creating slushy areas. The snow has been reducing visibilities to less than three quarters of a mile at times in some of the heavier snow showers. Reports of motor vehicle accidents have been received here at the National Weather Service and motorists are urged to exercise caution when traveling this evening and overnight.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 22:25:00 Expires: 2021-11-03 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Beaches of San Juan and Vicinity, Northwest and North Central Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Freeze Warning issued for Dearborn, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Dearborn; Ohio; Ripley; Switzerland FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Portions of Southeast Indiana, Northeast and Northern Kentucky and Central, South Central and Southwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation.
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
Wind Advisory issued for Northern Humboldt Coast, Southwestern Humboldt by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 18:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 01:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Humboldt Coast; Southwestern Humboldt WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO 1 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Northern Humboldt Coast and Southwestern Humboldt Counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM Wednesday to 1 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Freeze Warning issued for Door by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-03 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Door FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. The coldest temperatures will be in the southern part of the county, away from the bay and lake. * WHERE...Door County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Freeze Watch issued for Carroll, Franklin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Precautions should be taken to protect small plants and tender vegetation. Target Area: Carroll; Franklin; Madison FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 possible. * WHERE...Carroll, Madison and Franklin Counties. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...These conditions may kill plants and and other tender vegetation that are left outdoors or unprotected.
CARROLL COUNTY, AR
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Schoolcraft by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Northern Schoolcraft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches...heaviest along highway M-28 and near Shingleton. * WHERE...Northern Schoolcraft County. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, MI
Flood Statement issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 01:48:00 SST Expires: 2021-11-02 10:00:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY CANCELLED Heavy rainfall has diminished across the islands. However, the threat of widespread showers will continue into tonight. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect. UA FAAMUTAINA FAUTUAGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA MO ALA-VAI OFISA O LE TAU PAGO PAGO AS 853 TAEAO ASO LUA NOVEMA 2 2021 ...UA FAAMUTAINA le FAUTUAGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA MO ALA-VAI O timuga mamafa ua fa`aitiitia i luga o le atunu`u. Peita`i, o le fa`amata`u o timuga o lo`o tumau pea e oo i le po nanei. O lea o lo`o tumau pea le Nofo Va`ava`aia mo Tafega ma Lologa.
Freeze Warning issued for Carroll, Frederick, Northern Baltimore, Northwest Harford by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Carroll; Frederick; Northern Baltimore; Northwest Harford; Northwest Howard; Northwest Montgomery; Washington FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northern Maryland, central, northern, northwest and western Virginia and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Freeze Warning issued for Eastern Louisa, Fluvanna, Western Louisa by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Eastern Louisa; Fluvanna; Western Louisa FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Western Louisa, Eastern Louisa and Fluvanna Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
Freeze Warning issued for Berkeley, Jefferson, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Berkeley; Jefferson; Morgan FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northern Maryland, central, northern, northwest and western Virginia and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
Freeze Warning issued for Cumberland, Goochland by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Cumberland; Goochland FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected. * WHERE...Cumberland and Goochland Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, VA
Special Weather Statement issued for Ashtabula Inland, Ashtabula Lakeshore, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 21:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-02 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ashtabula Inland; Ashtabula Lakeshore; Cuyahoga; Geauga; Lake First Snow of the Season Creating Road Hazards The first accumulating snow of the season continues to quickly accumulate on roadways creating slushy areas. The snow has been reducing visibilities to less than three quarters of a mile at times in some of the heavier snow showers. Reports of motor vehicle accidents have been received here at the National Weather Service and motorists are urged to exercise caution when traveling this evening and overnight.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
High Surf Warning issued for Kauai North, Kauai Southwest, Maui Central Valley North by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 15:59:00 Expires: 2021-11-03 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous currents make entering the water very hazardous. Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death. Target Area: Kauai North; Kauai Southwest; Maui Central Valley North; Maui Windward West; Molokai North; Molokai West; Molokai Windward; Niihau; Oahu North Shore; Waianae Coast; Windward Haleakala HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU AND MOLOKAI AND FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI .A large north-northwest swell will steadily decline Wednesday. Surf may hold near warning levels through Wednesday. HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For north facing shores, surf 20 to 30 feet, lowering tonight to 18 to 24 feet Wednesday. For west facing shores, surf 18 to 22 feet, lowering to 12 to 16 ft Wednesday. * WHERE...North and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, and north facing shores of Maui. * WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...High. Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and strong longshore and rip currents. Breaking waves may occasionally impact harbors making navigating the harbor channel dangerous.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
Freeze Warning issued for Botetourt, Rockbridge by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Botetourt; Rockbridge FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. Areas of frost. * WHERE...Botetourt and Rockbridge Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
Flood Warning issued for Bureau, La Salle, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 20:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may cause changes to these river forecasts. A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected around 245 PM CDT Wednesday afternoon. Target Area: Bureau; La Salle; Putnam The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at La Salle affecting La Salle, Bureau and Putnam Counties. For the Illinois River (Upper)...including La Salle...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Thursday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for Illinois River from Starved Rock Lock and Dam downstream to confluence with Big Bureau Creek, including the La Salle gauge. * Until Thursday afternoon. * At 7:45 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 21.5 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Thursday morning and continue falling. * Impact...At 22.0 feet, Lower parking lot at Starved Rock State Park is inundated east of La Salle.
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
Flood Warning issued for Elkhart by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 21:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-04 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning. Target Area: Elkhart The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Ohio...Michigan Saint Joseph River Ohio near Newville affecting Allen, De Kalb and Defiance Counties. Tiffin River at Stryker affecting Williams, Fulton and Defiance Counties. Saint Joseph River Michigan at Three Rivers affecting Elkhart, St. Joseph and Branch Counties. North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville affecting Noble County. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Saint Joseph River Michigan at Three Rivers. * Until Thursday morning. * At 8:45 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 7.0 feet. * Flood stage is 7.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 7.0 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 7.0 feet, minor flooding of Scidmore Park can be expected. Evacuation of some animals in the park zoo can also be expected.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN

