Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 20:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may cause changes to these river forecasts. A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected around 245 PM CDT Wednesday afternoon. Target Area: Bureau; La Salle; Putnam The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at La Salle affecting La Salle, Bureau and Putnam Counties. For the Illinois River (Upper)...including La Salle...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Thursday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for Illinois River from Starved Rock Lock and Dam downstream to confluence with Big Bureau Creek, including the La Salle gauge. * Until Thursday afternoon. * At 7:45 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 21.5 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Thursday morning and continue falling. * Impact...At 22.0 feet, Lower parking lot at Starved Rock State Park is inundated east of La Salle.

BUREAU COUNTY, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO