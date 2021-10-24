CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-24 21:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-25 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in...

alerts.weather.gov

Related
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Northeast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 05:24:00 Expires: 2021-11-02 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; Northeast HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Beaches of Northeast Puerto Rico and Culebra. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for South Washington Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 03:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: South Washington Coast HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...In Washington, South Washington Coast. In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 22:25:00 Expires: 2021-11-03 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Beaches of San Juan and Vicinity, Northwest and North Central Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Northeast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 17:27:00 Expires: 2021-11-02 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; Northeast HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Beaches of Northeast Puerto Rico and Culebra. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rip Currents#Lifeguard
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 20:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-02 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crawford; Northern Erie; Southern Erie First Snow of the Season Creating Road Hazards The first accumulating snow of the season continues to quickly accumulate on roadways creating slushy areas. The snow has been reducing visibilities to less than three quarters of a mile at times in some of the heavier snow showers. Reports of motor vehicle accidents have been received here at the National Weather Service and motorists are urged to exercise caution when traveling this evening and overnight.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Dearborn, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Dearborn; Ohio; Ripley; Switzerland FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Portions of Southeast Indiana, Northeast and Northern Kentucky and Central, South Central and Southwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation.
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Carroll, Franklin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Precautions should be taken to protect small plants and tender vegetation. Target Area: Carroll; Franklin; Madison FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 possible. * WHERE...Carroll, Madison and Franklin Counties. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...These conditions may kill plants and and other tender vegetation that are left outdoors or unprotected.
CARROLL COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Door by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-03 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Door FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. The coldest temperatures will be in the southern part of the county, away from the bay and lake. * WHERE...Door County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Humboldt Coast, Southwestern Humboldt by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 18:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 01:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Humboldt Coast; Southwestern Humboldt WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO 1 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Northern Humboldt Coast and Southwestern Humboldt Counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM Wednesday to 1 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Schoolcraft by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Northern Schoolcraft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches...heaviest along highway M-28 and near Shingleton. * WHERE...Northern Schoolcraft County. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Statement issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 01:48:00 SST Expires: 2021-11-02 10:00:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY CANCELLED Heavy rainfall has diminished across the islands. However, the threat of widespread showers will continue into tonight. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect. UA FAAMUTAINA FAUTUAGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA MO ALA-VAI OFISA O LE TAU PAGO PAGO AS 853 TAEAO ASO LUA NOVEMA 2 2021 ...UA FAAMUTAINA le FAUTUAGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA MO ALA-VAI O timuga mamafa ua fa`aitiitia i luga o le atunu`u. Peita`i, o le fa`amata`u o timuga o lo`o tumau pea e oo i le po nanei. O lea o lo`o tumau pea le Nofo Va`ava`aia mo Tafega ma Lologa.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Berkeley, Jefferson, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Berkeley; Jefferson; Morgan FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northern Maryland, central, northern, northwest and western Virginia and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Cumberland, Goochland by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Cumberland; Goochland FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected. * WHERE...Cumberland and Goochland Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Antrim, Crawford, Kalkaska, Missaukee, Otsego, Roscommon by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 16:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-02 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Antrim; Crawford; Kalkaska; Missaukee; Otsego; Roscommon Localized bursts of heavier snowfall expected this evening Bursts of heavier snow are expected this evening along the US-131 and I-75 corridors this evening. Visibilities below 1 mile and slippery road conditions with a wet and slushy snow accumulation will slow travel down in spots. Be aware of the possibility of rapidly deteriorating road conditions if traveling this evening.
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ashtabula Inland, Ashtabula Lakeshore, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 21:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-02 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ashtabula Inland; Ashtabula Lakeshore; Cuyahoga; Geauga; Lake First Snow of the Season Creating Road Hazards The first accumulating snow of the season continues to quickly accumulate on roadways creating slushy areas. The snow has been reducing visibilities to less than three quarters of a mile at times in some of the heavier snow showers. Reports of motor vehicle accidents have been received here at the National Weather Service and motorists are urged to exercise caution when traveling this evening and overnight.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Antrim, Crawford, Kalkaska, Otsego by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Antrim; Crawford; Kalkaska; Otsego Localized bursts of heavier snowfall expected this evening Bursts of heavier snow are expected this evening along the US-131 and I-75 corridors this evening. Visibilities below 1 mile and slippery road conditions with a wet and slushy snow accumulation will slow travel down in spots. Be aware of the possibility of rapidly deteriorating road conditions if traveling this evening.
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: District of Columbia FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Maryland, Prince Georges, Anne Arundel, Charles, St. Marys and Calvert Counties. In District of Columbia, District of Columbia. In Virginia, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, and King George County. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Del Norte by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 18:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 01:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO 1 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte County. * WHEN...From 6 PM Wednesday to 1 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Elkhead and Park Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 13:59:00 MDT Expires: 2021-11-03 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Elkhead and Park Mountains; Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY ABOVE 8500 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 8500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches. * WHERE...Elkhead and Park Mountains and Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Botetourt, Rockbridge by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Botetourt; Rockbridge FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. Areas of frost. * WHERE...Botetourt and Rockbridge Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA

Community Policy