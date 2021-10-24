CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Detroit Red Wings at Chicago Blackhawks odds, picks and prediction

By Skip Snow
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PHuqj_0cbI0Phm00

The Detroit Red Wings (2-2-1) and Chicago Blackhawks (0-4-1) renew their Original Six rivalry Sunday at 7 p.m. ET at United Center. Below, we look at the Red Wings vs. Blackhawks odds and lines, and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets.

The Red Wings are coming off back-to-back losses and are playing the back half of two games in as many days. Early-season returns have been mostly positive. Detroit ranks 13th in the league in scoring-chance percentage (50.8%)

The ‘Hawks are reeling. They’ve played over 300 minutes of hockey so far, and they’ve yet to have a lead.

To make matters worse, the Blackhawks had a COVID-19 outbreak. F Patrick Kane will miss the Red Wings game because of the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, while F Ryan Carpenter and D Erik Gustafsson were removed from COVID-19 protocol, the ‘Hawks announced Sunday morning.

Red Wings at Blackhawks odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Sunday at 3:18 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Red Wings +135 (bet $100 to win $135) | Blackhawks -170 (bet $170 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Red Wings +1.5 (-200) | Blackhawks -1.5 (+150)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 5.5 (O: -130 | U: +105)

Red Wings at Blackhawks projected goalies

Alex Nedeljkovic (0-1-1, 3.55 GAA, .890 SV%) vs. Kevin Lankinen (0-1-1, 2.91 GAA, .884 SV%)

Nedeljkovic has stopped 32 of the last 34 shots in his last two appearances. That includes stopping all six shots he faced in a relief performance at the Montreal Canadiens Saturday.

Lankinen draws a second start in a row with No. 1 Marc-Andre Fleury struggling at the outset of the season. The second-year netminder allowed 3 goals in Thursday’s 4-1 home loss to the Vancouver Canucks.

Red Wings at Blackhawks odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Red Wings 4, Blackhawks 3

Detroit outshot its opponents in both recent losses (Thursday, Saturday), and its expected-goals metrics thus far are impressive. Chicago was already dealing with blue-line injuries, and has been just out of whack all the way around. Chicago has had trouble creating quality looks from the slot.

BACK THE RED WINGS (+135).

PASS. Shoot for the plus payout on the money line.

Detroit’s early-season metrics make it an Over green light for now. Coming off one goal in its last two games helps the price here.

Both power plays have looked capable in the early going. In 5-on-5 play, both sides rank in the NHL’s bottom 10 in shooting percentage. More twine-finders are out there for both.

TAKE THE OVER 5.5 (-130).

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

chatsports.com

GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers at Detroit Red Wings

Scouting Report (courtesy of Winners & Whiners) A pair of teams from the Atlantic Division off to strong starts take the ice in the Motor City. The Florida Panthers are on the road as they travel to face the Detroit Red Wings Friday night. Florida comes in off a 4-1 home victory over Boston Wednesday night in their most recent contest. Detroit picked up a 3-2 overtime win over Washington on the road in their previous game Wednesday night. The Panthers have had great success in the series of late, winning eight of the previous 10 meetings coming into this one.
NHL
chatsports.com

Chicago Blackhawks' Patrick Kane likely out Sunday night for COVID-19 protocol

CHICAGO -- Blackhawks star Patrick Kane likely will miss Sunday night's game against Detroit because of the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. The Blackhawks announced Sunday morning that forward Ryan Carpenter and defenseman Erik Gustafsson had been removed from COVID-19 protocol. But there was no word on Kane. All three players missed...
NHL
ClickOnDetroit.com

Dylan Larkin out against Canadiens due to personal reasons, Red Wings say

Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin will not participate in Tuesday night’s game against the Montreal Canadiens due to personal reasons, the team announced. The Red Wings are in Canada right now -- they played in Toronto on Saturday and play in Montreal on Tuesday. The team already is without forward Tyler Bertuzzi due to his unvaccinated status. Larkin’s absence means the team is now without 2/3 of its first line. Rookie Lucas Raymond has been playing on center Larkin’s wing.
NHL
letsgohawks.net

Bad News For Patrick Kane.

The Chicago Blackhawks were dealt a tough blow yesterday. Chicago announced that Ryan Carpenter, Erik Gustafsson and Patrick Kane had all been placed on the COVID-19 list. While they received some good news on Sunday, they also received some bad news. Carpenter and Gustafsson have both been removed from the...
NHL
CBS Miami

Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
SUNRISE, FL
