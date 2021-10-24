CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

ECU women win five events In Richmond Duals

By ECU Sports Information
WNCT
WNCT
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vmfOb_0cbI0MIp00

RICHMOND, Va. – Junior Caitlin Reynera, junior Polina Rukosuev and sophomore Flanary Patterson combined to win five events against Davidson during the second day of the Richmond Duals. The Pirates fell to the Wildcats 197-77 on the day.

“We had seven more season-best times today,” head coach Matt Jabs said. “It’s great to see the progress our girls are making from meet to meet. They bring an excellent attitude to every meet, support one another and that’s huge when you know the team wins aren’t going to be there based on the size of our team right now. The approach the girls have taken and the bond they are forming with each other is really impressive, fun to watch and excites us as coaches for the future.

“I want to thank Richmond, George Mason and Davidson for giving us the chance to race this weekend, it was a fun environment.”

Reynera won her two meets claiming the 100 (1:04.43) and the 200 (2:20.25) breaststrokes to remain undefeated on the season and earning 18 total points. Rukesuev claimed the 1650 free (17:50.10), while Patterson swept the 1 (234.10) and 3 (225.20) meter dives for the second-straight day.

“Caitlin has been a stud for us and a good leader for our younger swimmers,” Jabs added.

“Flanary is one of the hardest workers we have on the roster and that work is starting to pay off,” head diving coach Ryan McIntire said. “Really proud of both Flanary and Kat (White) today as it was probably their best meet so far this season.”

Freshman Rachel Gibson finished fourth in the 100 (1:07.80) and 200 (2:29.10) breaststrokes, while senior Randi Palandro took second in the 50 free (25:12) and third in the 100 free (55:01). Rukosuev also claimed second in the 500 free (5:18.66) and the 200 free relay team of freshman Grace Weed, freshman Ava Iannetta, Palandro and Reynera posted a time of 1:38.74 for second.

ECU returns to action next weekend when it travels to Lynchburg, Va. to take on Liberty (Oct. 29 at 6 p.m.) and Penn State (Oct. 30 at 11 a.m.).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Houston: Beating USF ‘obviously a big win for our program;’ Pirates turn focus to Temple on Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Third-year East Carolina Head Football Coach Mike Houston addressed members of the media Tuesday prior to Saturday’s American Athletic Conference home game against Temple. The following are selected comments: Opening Statement:“It’s good to be back with you. A little bit removed from having a game last Thursday, so it almost feels like you’re a […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

College hoops schedule at MSG opens with Coach K farewell

NEW YORK (AP) — Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski begins his farewell season with a final appearance on the sideline at Madison Square Garden, highlighting the 2021-22 college basketball schedule at “The World’s Most Famous Arena.” With capacity crowds now allowed back in the building, Krzyzewski and his ninth-ranked Blue Devils play No. 10 Kentucky on […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WNCT

WNCT

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
538K+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy