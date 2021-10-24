CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ECU women fall in Richmond Duals debut

By ECU Sports Information
 9 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. — Junior Caitlin Reynera set a pair of season-best times on the way to winning three events during the opening day of the Richmond Duals Friday against George Mason. The Pirates fell in the overall meet 166-105.

“We came into the meet a little short-handed due to injuries, but I was very happy with the results today,” head coach Matt Jabs said. “We ended up with eight season-best times and one lifetime best. The girls raced hard/dove well and we look forward to coming back tomorrow with the same mentality. “

Reynera took top honors in the 100 breaststroke (1:03.08), 200 breaststroke (2:18.92) and the 200 IM (2:06.42) earning 27 total points. In those same events, freshman Rachel Gibson finished second with times of 1:28.04 (100 breast), 2:27.76 (200 breast) and 2:17.11 (200 IM). She also was a member of the 400 freestyle team that placed first with a score of 3:45.76).

Freshman Flanary Patterson won the 1-meter (209.80) and 3-meter (223.30) diving events for a total of 18 points and senior Kat White finished third in the 1-meter (159.70) and 3-meters (158.70).

Rounding out the Pirates top results were junior Polina Rukosuev who won the 500 free with a time of 5:07.37, while seniors Randi Palandro (59.13) and Mia Cote (1:00.91) took third and fourth in the 100 butterfly.

ECU returns to the pool and diving well Saturday, Oct. 23 when it faces Davidson in the final day of the Richmond Duals. The swimming portion is set to begin at 9:30 a.m., while the diving events begin at 10:15 a.m.

