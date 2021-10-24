CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Letters to the Editor: A ‘yes’ to Prop 6 is a vote for vibrant, safe roads

By Spotligh Newsroom
Spotlight News
Spotlight News
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZcOaj_0cbI0HtC00

To the Editor:

After living in several areas of the Capital Region, my family made Delmar our permanent home in large part because of its walkability, bikeability, and strong sense of place and community. Six years later, we’ve never looked back. Now, Bethlehem residents have the opportunity to build on the work the Town has done to make this a safe and desirable place to live by voting YES on Prop 6 on the November 2 ballot.

At its core, the Complete Streets project is about improving the safety of all who use and travel Delaware Avenue. I frequently drive on Delaware Avenue, for shopping, appointments, and commuting to and from work in downtown Albany. But exiting and entering businesses on Delaware is often a harrowing experience, especially at rush hour. The slowing down of traffic combined with the addition of a center turning lane and other road treatments will significantly improve the road’s safety for drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists. The added benefit will be the boost to local businesses along the corridor when this stretch of Delaware is made more inviting, welcoming, and safe. Much more information on the Complete Streets project can be found at https://www.bethlehemcommunitystreets.org.

Delaware Avenue will undergo reconstruction to replace and repair aging water and sewer lines regardless of the outcome of the vote. By voting YES on Prop 6 we are also saying yes to an attractive, vibrant, and—most importantly—safer road for all who use it.

Laura DiBetta

Delmar

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Spotlight News

Voters nix Delaware Avenue road diet

DELMAR — By a vote of 6,036 to 5,325, Bethlehem voters rejected the Delaware Avenue Complete Streets and Road Diet referendum on Tuesday, Nov. 2. Fewer topics made more headlines than the Delaware Avenue road diet this year. Arguments over its merits and determinants grew to a fervor as the matter of approving state and […]
BETHLEHEM, NY
Spotlight News

Crummey coasts to victory in Colonie town supervisor race

COLONIE — Former Judge Peter Crummey coasted to victory on Election Day and it appears Republicans will have the majority of the Town Board as well. Crummey overcame a huge enrollment disadvantage — 23,775 to 14,732 with about 20,000 not registered in any party — to beat Kelly Mateja, a Democrat making her first run at […]
COLONIE, NY
Spotlight News

Another two years for VanLuven

DELMAR — David VanLuven will see another two years in Bethlehem Town Hall as town supervisor, his third term starts at the end of December. The Democrat incumbent garnered 61 percent of the votes, defeating his Republican challenger, Paul Heiser by more than 2,400 votes. VanLuven sought another term based on the strength of creating […]
DELMAR, NY
Spotlight News

Blue wave washes over Bethlehem

DELMAR — Each Democrat town candidate won their respective seat Tuesday evening, as a blue wave washed over Bethlehem on Nov. 2. Town Supervisor David VanLuven defeated Republican challenger Paul Heiser, garnering 61 percent of the vote to earn his third term at the helm. He will start the new year with an all-Democrat Town […]
BETHLEHEM, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, NY
Government
City
Albany, NY
State
Delaware State
City
Delmar, NY
Albany, NY
Traffic
Spotlight News

Colonie Planning Board gives thumbs up to Everett Road senior housing project

COLONIE — The Planning Board unanimously granted final site plan approval for a three-story, 114-unit apartment building on Everett Road earmarked for seniors. The developer, Crisafulli Associates, will pay the town $357,500 in return for allowing a Planned Development District in the Neighborhood Commercial Office Residential zone. The PDD allows for more density than is […]
COLONIE, NY
Spotlight News

David VanLuven runs for another term as Bethlehem Town Supervisor

BETHLEHEM – Since his first day as town supervisor, David VanLuven has tried to impress upon residents that it’s people who provide them services, not the town. This November, the two-term supervisor is seeking yet another two years after a resume of results that include delivering fiscally responsible budgets; creating a new, 147-acre Normans Kill […]
BETHLEHEM, NY
Spotlight News

LETTER: Confidence in Marc Dorsey

On Wednesday, October 20th, a negative and manipulative ad attacking Highway Superintendent Marc Dorsey was sent around Bethlehem, showing voters that the Republicans are so desperate to win anything that they will use the lowest and dirtiest tactics possible. This ad included a year-old quote from myself (which was used without my permission, or without […]
BETHLEHEM, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuting#Town
Spotlight News

Paul Heiser for Bethlehem Town Supervisor

DELMAR – Paul Heiser can just about say he’s a lifelong resident of Bethlehem — his family moved here when he was a toddler, and he’s stayed here ever since. “I love this town. I’ve made many good friends here and have accumulated many great memories,” he said. “That’s why it pains me to see […]
BETHLEHEM, NY
Spotlight News

David DeCancio runs for Bethlehem Town Board

SELKIRK – Call David DeCancio a political newcomer, maybe, but he’s been visible to the community for 20 years. For the past two decades DeCancio has involved himself with several endeavors that include helping his local fire department’s attempt at landing a new fire house in Selkirk, working as a trustee on the town’s Zoning […]
SELKIRK, NY
Spotlight News

Jim Carriero runs for Bethlehem Town Board

GLENMONT – Jim Carriero has along career in finance but his life lessons started while living in public housing. The Bethlehem Republican Committee was blasted earlier this summer when what appeared to be a party platform against affordable housing was posted across social media. The tone deaf manifest was uploaded in error by a student […]
BETHLEHEM, NY
Spotlight News

LETTER: Vote no on two proposals this year

DELMAR – Dear Editor, I am voting NO on two proposals on the November 2, ballot this year. The Delaware Ave road project and the amendment to the New York State Constitution on an individual right to clean air and water. As for the Delaware Road project, it is irrational to slow down Delaware Ave and […]
DELMAR, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Spotlight News

A jagged road divided by ideas

DELMAR — Fewer topics have made more headlines than the proposed $5.2 million Delaware Avenue Complete Streets and Road Diet referendum that’s to go before town voters as Proposition 6 on Tuesday, Nov. 2. In December, 2017, the Town Board considered the findings of the study and input from residents and businesses, and voted to […]
DELMAR, NY
Spotlight News

LETTER: Grandmother says vote no on Prop 6

I am writing regarding Prop. 6, which will be on the ballot in the general election on November 2, 2021. This referendum vote on whether the town should fund the complete streets engineering study and construction is one that has caused many controversies, and I will be voting NO. This...
GLENMONT, NY
Spotlight News

Jim Foster runs for Bethlehem Town Board for second term

DELMAR – Jim Foster has served as the lone Republican on the five-seat Town Board the past four years, and he hopes to continue providing a political balance in local government. Foster’s interests are to the town, not the national scene, and has said he has no aspirations of seeking a seat outside of Bethlehem. […]
BETHLEHEM, NY
Spotlight News

Andy Kirby takes pride as Bethlehem Town Justice

SLINGERLANDS – Andy Kirby has served as a Bethlehem Town Justice since 2014, and takes pride in how well it runs. During his seven years on the bench, Kirby has handled over 30,000 criminal, vehicle and traffic, landlord/tenant, and small claims cases. He has worked with and earned the respect of local and state law […]
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
Spotlight News

SPOTTED: A Halloween celebration at the Pruyn House

COLONIE – The Pruyn House held a Halloween celebration on Saturday, Oct. 30. Children dressed as dinosaurs, spacemen, clowns and other scary but cute costumes painted pumpkins, played games and had cider donuts. Students from the town’s three high schools, Colonie, Shaker and Christian Brothers Academy, volunteers to run the stations and hand out treats. […]
COLONIE, NY
Spotlight News

LETTER: Madison Avenue Road Diet did not increase safety

A recent issue of a local magazine contained an article by Bethlehem Town Supervisor Van Luven urging support for the upcoming plebiscite on the proposed Delaware Avenue Complete Streets plan. While I live in Glenmont, my office is in Albany, on Madison Avenue opposite Washington Park, as is my mother’s...
ALBANY, NY
Spotlight News

Bethlehem Public Library news: Programs for the rest of 2021

DELMAR- Our November/December Footnotes newsletter, which is mailed to homes in the Bethlehem Central School District, highlights some great library services and upcoming events for all ages, but not every great activity at the library makes it into Footnotes. Be sure to check out our online calendar at bethlehem.librarycalendar.com to find out what’s coming up. You can narrow down what you’re looking for by age range or interest.
DELMAR, NY
Spotlight News

Spotlight News

Albany, NY
1K+
Followers
975
Post
231K+
Views
ABOUT

The Spotlight is the preeminent source for local news coverage in the greater Capital District. We now produce three local, weekly editions along with one monthly niche publication.

 https://spotlightnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy