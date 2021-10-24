CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Chiefs' Willie Gay Jr. snags incredible interception vs. Titans in Week 7

By John Dillon
 9 days ago
Down 24 to one of the best teams in the conference, Kansas City Chiefs’ second-year linebacker Willie Gay Jr came up with a huge interception to give his team a chance to get back in the game. The defense has been exposed for the entirety of the matchup against Tennessee, but the highlight reel play by Gay was a breath of fresh air in a game where the unit has stunk to high heaven.

Initially a blitzer on the play, Gay disengaged from his blocker and lept high into the air to come down with the ball around the line of scrimmage. Kansas City took over possession around their own 20-yard line, but didn’t come away with points on the ensuing drive. This impressive play from the Chiefs 2020 second-round pick came at a critical juncture in Kansas City’s season, where they are likely to shake up their defensive personnel to find a winning combination of players to contribute.

With veteran linebacker Anthony Hitchens out this week, the team needed a big performance out of their young talent at the position. Willie Gay and Nick Bolton have answered the call in this game, with both looking like viable starters moving forward. They’ve been up against one of the toughest runners in the NFL, Tennessee’s stand-out running back Derrick Henry, and have played admirably in helping contain him in the game.

Big plays like this are what Kansas City needs to get their edge back, and Gay could become a leader on the defense if he can make a few more of them as the season wears on. Steve Spagnuolo is desperate for someone to help stir the pot and build momentum for his unit, with plays like this likely weighing into his decision-making as he looks to rebuild the defense.

One play only counts for so much, but the flash shown from such a promising player with the team’s back against the wall was refreshing in a game that has been totally one-sided.

