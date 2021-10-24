Hockey team kicks off delayed season with Joey Chestnut

Joey Chestnut will headline the 2nd Annual Fat Boy’s Pizza Eating Championship hosted by Fat Boy’s Pizza on the LSU campus on Saturday, November 13. Chestnut will attempt to defend his title and world record set at Fat Boy’s Pizza’s Metairie location in July 2019 after a stunning digestive display cramming 6.5 slices — 13 feet — of pizza into his mouth before the buzzer.
The Dexter and Saline field hockey teams played a modified game Monday night in preparation for the state playoffs that begin next week. The teams played a game which featured two regulation 15 minute quarters, two seven-on-seven overtime periods and then finished with a shootout session to end the night.
The ice is prepped, the skates are sharpened, and the fans are gearing up. The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs will hit the ice after 601 days. President of Rail Yard Dawgs, Mickey Gray shares the inside scoop on what the team can expect when the puck drops this season.
Niagara Predators' bench boss quits for personal reasons, GM says. The Niagara Jr. A Predators have learned to adapt to being short of players all season but last weekend they found themselves short a coach – having lost their head coach just six games into the schedule. Friday night was...
CALGARY — Games that will determine the roster of Canada’s 2022 Olympic women’s hockey team will include nine against archrival United States. Canada opens its pre-Olympic series against the U.S. on Friday in Allentown, Pa., followed by another clash Monday in Hartford, Conn. The Canadians meet the Americans for the...
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State kicked off the basketball season in style Thursday evening. The ESU men’s and women’s hoops teams hosted “Late Night at White” — an action-packed evening full of three-point shooting and dunk contests, scrimmages and performances from the cheer squad. It also marked the first...
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Jazz will kick-off the new regular season against the Oklahoma Thunder tonight at Vivint Area. Also kicking off, a new set of COVID-19 protocols for home games. With tip-off at 7 p.m. Wednesday evening, fans will want to arrive early for several reasons.
TOMAHAWK – Following a successful inaugural season this spring, the Tomahawk Hatchet eSports club is set to kick off its second year of action this week. The club was founded last year with the help of grants and donations. Wisconsin has seen the number of students participating in eSports skyrocket...
The Leon’s Centre will be hosting a hockey game between the Canadian and U.S. national women’s hockey teams next month. The game, on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 5 p.m., is the first leg of the Canadian portion of a nine-game Rivalry Series between the two top-ranked women’s teams in the world as they prepare for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, China.
The Gonzaga University men’s rowing team competed in their first regatta against Washington State University this weekend. The two teams raced on the Snake River in Colton, WA, and Gonzaga came home with their first win of the season. It seems there will be plenty more wins in the coming months.
Picayune’s boys soccer team held a kids soccer camp on Saturday, for those aged 3-13. Boys Head Soccer Coach Brandon Butler hosts the camp once a quarter in an effort to provide a true coaching experience to the community. Butler said that he and his athletes taught the young participants...
ST. PAUL, Minn. - Concordia-St. Paul men's and women's basketball teams will kick off their 2021-122 season with their annual Hoops Madness event on Wednesday, October 21. The teams will be introduced for the first time this season and will entertain fans with different competitions, including a skills competition and a dunk contest.
CUMBERLAND – A “revenge game” was on tap for the Cumberland High field hockey team last Saturday morning at Tucker Field, as the Clippers picked up a 1-0 victory over South Kingstown in the final game on their schedule to clinch the Division II regular-season title. The win was the...
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks held settlement talks Tuesday with an attorney for a former player who is suing the team after he accused an assistant coach of sexual assault in 2010 and the team largely ignored the allegations. The sides met for about an hour, according to Susan...
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Indians began removing the team's scripted logo atop the giant scoreboard at Progressive Field on Tuesday as they transition their name to the Guardians. Crews started dismantling the letters, beginning with the “I” on the 80-foot-long sign. It's another step in the offseason change for the...
MONTREAL (AP) — Nick Suzuki had a goal and two assists, Jake Allen stopped 22 shots for his second shutout of the season, and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-0 Tuesday night. Josh Anderson scored his third of the season and Brendan Gallagher added an empty-netter for...
Willie Mack III is headed to the Mexican resort of Mayakoba on a sponsor’s exemption, the final act of what has been a memorable year. He measures his success more in making two cuts on the PGA Tour than the two tournaments he won on the Advocates Pro Golf Association, a tour of 36-hole events that endeavors to prepare minorities for golf.
With a 14th NASCAR Cup Series championship on the line this weekend, team owner Rick Hendrick addressed a sponsorship extension signed with Liberty University before the school came under scrutiny for its handling of sexual assault allegations. Hendrick Motorsports last month reached a new five-year agreement to extend the school’s...
TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews scored twice and Jack Campbell made 26 saves, leading the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 4-0 win over the short-handed Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night. The Maple Leafs won their third straight.
