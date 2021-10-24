Hockey team kicks off delayed season with Joey Chestnut

The Leon’s Centre will be hosting a hockey game between the Canadian and U.S. national women’s hockey teams next month. The game, on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 5 p.m., is the first leg of the Canadian portion of a nine-game Rivalry Series between the two top-ranked women’s teams in the world as they prepare for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, China.

