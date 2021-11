Kayvon Thibodeaux is among the favorites to go No. 1 in the 2022 NFL Draft, assuming he leaves Oregon after this season. With another dominant performance in the books during today’s win over UCLA, he’s starting to get hype for some other major accolades. Some fans believe the star defensive end should be in New York at the end of the season for the Heisman Trophy ceremony.

OREGON STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO