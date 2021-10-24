Bengals take 34-17 lead with Joe Mixon 21-yard touchdown

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Bengals expected a scare on Halloween from the Jets, and they certainly got one. It was a nightmare in the Meadowlands. With the crowd chanting his name in the final minutes, Mike White, filling in for the injured Zach Wilson, threw for 405 yards on 37-of-44 passing and led the Jets past the Bengals, 34-31, at MetLife Stadium. White’s touchdown pass to former Bengal tight end Tyler Kroft following a Joe Burrow interception at the line of scrimmage by Shaq Lawson put the Jets ahead 34-31 after the Bengals appeared headed for a win.

