NFL

Bengals take 34-17 lead with Joe Mixon 21-yard touchdown

By Myles Simmons
NBC Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bengals are pouring it on. While Joe Burrow threw an interception in the end zone that could have let the Ravens back in the game, Cincinnati’s defense came up with a big stop to...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

The Spun

NFL Fans Are Calling For A Referee To Be Suspended

NFL fans want a referee to be suspended for a ridiculous unnecessary roughness penalty during the final minutes of the New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals game. The Jets beat the Bengals, 34-31, on Sunday afternoon. Led by quarterback Mike White, New York pulled off an upset against Cincinnati at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
nbcsportsedge.com

Joe Mixon demolished the Lions on Sunday In Convincing Fashion

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Joe Mixon Is Rounding Into Form. Joe Mixon looked fully healthy against...
NFL
247Sports

Ja'Marr Chase: Cincinnati Bengals rookie WR breaks off insane 82-yard touchdown

Seven games into his rookie season, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chasee looks primed to become a superstar. He was putting that on display again Sunday at the Baltimore Ravens. With the Bengals leading 20-17 and just over six minutes remaining in the third quarter, Chase hauled in a pass...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ja'marr Chase
WGNO

Burrow, Chase lead way as Bengals speed past Ravens 41-17

Joe Burrow threw for a career-high 416 yards and three touchdowns, including a pivotal 82-yarder to rookie Ja'Marr Chase in the third quarter, and the Cincinnati Bengals won their AFC North showdown against the Baltimore Ravens in style
NFL
Yardbarker

Halftime Observations: Joe Burrow and the Bengals Lead Ravens 13-10

The Bengals are going toe-to-toe with Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in Baltimore. Cincinnati has a 13-10 halftime lead. The Bengals tried to get Tee Higgins involved early in the game, but he struggled for most of the first half. He has four receptions (11 targets) for 33 yards. Big...
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Joe Mixon thinks the Bengals are just heating up

The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off their most impressive win during Zac Taylor’s tenure. They put up 41 points on the Baltimore Ravens while only giving up 17 points to their offense led by quarterback Lamar Jackson. This win has gotten Cincinnati plenty of attention, but running back Joe Mixon...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#Cincinnati#American Football
chatsports.com

Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase scores 82-yard touchdown, sets NFL rookie record through 7 games

Another impressive effort Sunday in Baltimore from Cincinnati Bengals rookie receiver Ja'Marr Chase gave him enough receiving yardage this season to pass former Arizona Cardinals receiver Anquan Boldin for the most receiving yards by an NFL rookie in his first seven career games. Boldin had 621 receiving yards through his...
NFL
Detroit News

Sunday's NFL: Joe Burrow, Bengals rout Ravens 41-17 for AFC North lead

— Joe Burrow threw for a career-high 416 yards and three touchdowns, including a pivotal 82-yarder to rookie Ja’Marr Chase in the third quarter, and the Cincinnati Bengals won their AFC North showdown against the Baltimore Ravens in style, pulling away in the second half for a 41-17 victory Sunday.
NFL
The Spun

Bengals RB Joe Mixon Has Warning For Rest Of The NFL

The Cincinnati Bengals have raced out to a 5-2 record this season thanks to a superb sophomore season from Joe Burrow and a record-setting rookie season by wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. Their hot start has led star running back Joe Mixon to send a message to the rest of the league.
NFL
NBC Sports

Jets cut Bengals lead to 17-14 before halftime

The Jets had not scored points in the first quarter or the final two minutes of the first half of any of their first six games this season, but they were able to put both of those streaks to bed on Sunday. Michael Carter ran for a touchdown on their...
NFL
247Sports

Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon sends message to opponents after 5-2 start

All eyes have been on the fabulous combination of Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase, but the Cincinnati Bengals would not be 5-2 without the strong play from running back Joe Mixon. The former Oklahoma star tallied 539 rushing yards in the first seven games of the season. He scored a touchdown in each of the last four games.
NFL
Herald-Dispatch

Mike White rallies Jets past Joe Burrow, Bengals 34-31

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Mike White threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns in his first NFL start, leading the New York Jets to a wild 34-31 comeback victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. White, starting in place of injured rookie Zach Wilson, pulled off an improbable victory for...
NFL
clnsmedia.com

Horror Show: Mike White Throws for 405 yards As Jets Shock Bengals, 34-31

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Bengals expected a scare on Halloween from the Jets, and they certainly got one. It was a nightmare in the Meadowlands. With the crowd chanting his name in the final minutes, Mike White, filling in for the injured Zach Wilson, threw for 405 yards on 37-of-44 passing and led the Jets past the Bengals, 34-31, at MetLife Stadium. White’s touchdown pass to former Bengal tight end Tyler Kroft following a Joe Burrow interception at the line of scrimmage by Shaq Lawson put the Jets ahead 34-31 after the Bengals appeared headed for a win.
NFL
WDBO

White steps in, leads Jets to wild 34-31 win over Bengals

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — (AP) — Mike White threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns in his first NFL start, caught a 2-point conversion pass on the go-ahead score and had the fans chanting his name while leading the New York Jets to a wild 34-31 comeback victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
NFL

