CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes leaves Titans game in fourth quarter after brutal sack

By Jarrett Bell, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PQROT_0cbHyl8u00
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is helped off the field by teammates after being hit during the second half against the Tennessee Titans. Christopher Hanewinckel, USA TODAY Sports

NASHVILLE – Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was knocked out of Sunday's game midway through the fourth quarter after suffering a brutal sack in which he was sandwiched by two Tennessee Titans defenders.

With the Titans leading 27-3, Kansas City backup quarterback Chad Henne came on in relief of Mahomes, although the extent of his injury was not immediately clear.

As Mahomes was pulled to the turf by the Titans' Denico Autrey, who corralled him by the right lower leg, he took a subsequent blow from Jeffery Simmons. He was dazed as two Kansas City teammates helped him walk off the field.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said after the game that Mahomes had cleared concussion protocol and that it was the coaches' decision not to put him back in the game.

Mahomes completed 20 of 35 attempts for 206 yards with one interception for a 62.3 passer rating, the worst in any regular-season game of his career to date.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes leaves Titans game in fourth quarter after brutal sack

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Andy Reid Sends Clear Message About Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has officially hit a rough patch this season, but it doesn’t sound like head coach Andy Reid is too worried about it. During this Thursday’s press conference, Reid spoke to the media about Mahomes’ turnover problem. The former MVP already has nine interceptions this season.
NFL
The Spun

Adrian Peterson Has A 2-Word Message For The Titans

Welcome to Tennessee, Adrian Peterson. The legendary NFL running back is reportedly signing with the Titans, following the Derrick Henry injury news. Henry is reportedly undergoing surgery on an injured foot. While it’s possible he could return later this season, Henry is expected to miss several weeks, if not the rest of the regular season.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Furious With Patrick Mahomes’ Brother

Washington Football Team fans have taken to social media on Sunday night to express their frustration with Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson. Social media posts appear to show Jackson Mahomes dancing on the No. 21 logo – painted at FedEx Field in honor of legendary safety Sean Taylor – at some point on Sunday.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Henne
The Spun

Chiefs Have Reportedly Signed A New Running Back

The Kansas City Chiefs added some depth at the running back position on Tuesday afternoon. The Chiefs have reportedly signed running back Elijah McGuire to their practice squad, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Kansas City’s running back depth took a major hit on Sunday. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire went...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Concussion#American Football#Kansas City Chiefs
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes makes a fool of himself with latest interception

Patrick Mahomes is far from being the Kansas City Chiefs’ biggest problem during their stunning struggles to start the season. Faced with leading his team to victory on the road in Week 6, the former NFL MVP compounded a simple mistake by indulging one of his worst tendencies. Mahomes threw...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Titans dodge a bullet with Derrick Henry injury update

Running back Derrick Henry suffered a scary foot injury in the Tennessee Titans’ 34-31 overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday and is set to undergo surgery on Tuesday. While it was initially believed that it could be season-ending, there’s optimism that he will be back before 2021 is done. Via Ian Rapoport:
NFL
New York Post

Brittany Matthews shares touching Patrick Mahomes moment after fan controversy

Brittany Matthews isn’t letting internet trolls keep her down. On Wednesday, the fiancee of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared a sweet set of photos, writing in her caption, “You” with a red heart emoji. Matthews’ post includes a trio of snaps that showed the couple meeting for a kiss on...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

7 NFL Starters Likely to Lose Their Jobs Soon

While coaches resist the urge to hit the panic button amid a slow start to the season, they'll make necessary changes to pull their teams out of a rut or replace a weak link on the roster. Every week, clubs have to tweak starting lineups because of injuries, but in...
NFL
blavity.com

Patrick Mahomes' Brother Apologizes For Dancing On Late NFL Player Sean Taylor's Retired Jersey Number

Jackson Mahomes, the brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, is issuing a public apology to deceased NFL player Sean Taylor's fans and family after a video surfaced of him dancing in a roped-off area painted with the athlete's retired jersey number. Jackson posted a brief video of himself dancing behind the roped-off area at the Chiefs game against the Washington Football Team on Sunday, People reports. Under his feet, viewers can see Taylor's jersey number, 21, painted in a large font on FedEx Field. He's since deleted the TikTok from his account, though it's been reposted on several platforms.
NFL
AllTitans

Official Who Worked Titans-Chiefs Game Died Afterward

A member of the officiating crew who worked Sunday’s game between the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium died on his way home from the contest. Carl Madsen, who worked in the NFL for more than 20 years, was found unresponsive in his car on I-65 North after authorities received reports of a vehicle blocking one lane, according to TMZ Sports. Police broke into his vehicle to extract him, but Madsen died at a hospital a short time later, according to the report.
NFL
The Big Lead

Chiefs Superfan Gets Knocked Out By Another Fan

An NFL superfan got knocked out on Sunday. X-Factor, the Kansas City Chiefs' superfan, apparently threw a effed around by throwing a water bottle and found out by getting punched by a fellow KC fan. Here is the end of the confrontation. You can see his silly hat popping right off his head.
NFL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

290K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy