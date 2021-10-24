Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes leaves Titans game in fourth quarter after brutal sack

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is helped off the field by teammates after being hit during the second half against the Tennessee Titans. Christopher Hanewinckel, USA TODAY Sports

NASHVILLE – Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was knocked out of Sunday's game midway through the fourth quarter after suffering a brutal sack in which he was sandwiched by two Tennessee Titans defenders.

With the Titans leading 27-3, Kansas City backup quarterback Chad Henne came on in relief of Mahomes, although the extent of his injury was not immediately clear.

As Mahomes was pulled to the turf by the Titans' Denico Autrey, who corralled him by the right lower leg, he took a subsequent blow from Jeffery Simmons. He was dazed as two Kansas City teammates helped him walk off the field.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said after the game that Mahomes had cleared concussion protocol and that it was the coaches' decision not to put him back in the game.

Mahomes completed 20 of 35 attempts for 206 yards with one interception for a 62.3 passer rating, the worst in any regular-season game of his career to date.

