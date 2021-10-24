CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patrick Mahomes replaced by Chad Henne after taking brutal hit

By Charean Williams
NBC Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThings have gone from bad to worse for the Chiefs. Kansas City, which trails 27-3, has taken some vicious hits from the Titans today....

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Comments / 7

Nathan Terry
9d ago

Patrick mahomes is nothing but a wimp and his Kansas City Chiefs are nothing but punks Kansas City just plain sucks Travis Kelce and Patrick mahomes p***ys kc Chiefs sucks a**

Reply
5
Manuel Aguirre
9d ago

ever since Mahomes hooked up wit that girl and had the baby, Patrick's performance went to sht to mention his family interference😖 this is really bad.

Reply
2
