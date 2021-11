Chicago Fire delivered arguably the biggest game-changer in its ten seasons so far when the 200th episode said goodbye to Jesse Spencer as Matt Casey. Spencer’s exit didn’t come as a huge surprise, as Fire brought back the Darden boys earlier in Season 10 to set up a reason why Casey would actually leave his family at Firehouse 51. Still, it was an emotional episode that balanced saying goodbye to Casey (and Jesse Spencer) with setting up what comes next for Brett, Severide, and the rest at 51. There are plenty of questions as Season 10 moves forward; fortunately, thanks to Spencer and showrunner Derek Haas, there are also some answers.

