Youngkin outlines vision, makes voter turnout push during Henrico rally

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Republican Glenn Youngkin kicked off a statewide bus tour Saturday, ending the night with a large rally in Henrico County where he laid out his vision if elected as Virginia’s next governor.

Youngkin, a first-time candidate, and his Democratic rival, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, are each making a voter turnout push in the final stretch of a tight race for governor. Unlike McAuliffe, who had former President Barack Obama and other prominent supporters with him in Richmond on Saturday, Youngkin does not have plans to have any notable campaign surrogates with him on his bus tour.

During his get out the vote rally in Henrico, the GOP gubernatorial nominee spoke about his proposals to eliminate certain regulations for businesses, establish 20 new charter schools and cut taxes. Mentioning recent polls showing a tight race, Youngkin called on his supporters to seize their moment at the polls.

“In fact, this is no longer a campaign. This is a movement,” Youngkin told the crowd. “It’s our movement to reinvigorate, to restart, to build a Virginia a new day. A new day for Virginians where we all soar and never settle.”

The Henrico rally, held in a field next to the Tom Leonard’s grocery store in Short Pump, came 10 days before Virginia’s Election Day. Youngkin’s event began a few hours after Obama campaigned with McAuliffe at Virginia Commonwealth University.

Those who attended the rally shared different issues they were focusing on this election cycle, with some saying education was their main concern and others bringing up the economy.

Virginia voters will cast their ballot for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general in the election. All 100 House of Delegates seats, certain local races and referendums will also be on ballot.

Early voting started Sept. 17 in Virginia and early in-person voting ends Oct. 30. Election Day is Nov. 2.

