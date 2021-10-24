CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Youngkin outlines vision, makes voter turnout push during Henrico rally

By Dean Mirshahi
WJHL
WJHL
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S2VsK_0cbHyKVP00

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Republican Glenn Youngkin kicked off a statewide bus tour Saturday, ending the night with a large rally in Henrico County where he laid out his vision if elected as Virginia’s next governor.

Youngkin, a first-time candidate, and his Democratic rival, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, are each making a voter turnout push in the final stretch of a tight race for governor. Unlike McAuliffe, who had former President Barack Obama and other prominent supporters with him in Richmond on Saturday, Youngkin does not have plans to have any notable campaign surrogates with him on his bus tour.

During his get out the vote rally in Henrico, the GOP gubernatorial nominee spoke about his proposals to eliminate certain regulations for businesses, establish 20 new charter schools and cut taxes. Mentioning recent polls showing a tight race, Youngkin called on his supporters to seize their moment at the polls.

“In fact, this is no longer a campaign. This is a movement,” Youngkin told the crowd. “It’s our movement to reinvigorate, to restart, to build a Virginia a new day. A new day for Virginians where we all soar and never settle.”

McAuliffe and Youngkin are tied in Virginia governor’s race less than two weeks from Election Day, new poll shows

The Henrico rally, held in a field next to the Tom Leonard’s grocery store in Short Pump, came 10 days before Virginia’s Election Day. Youngkin’s event began a few hours after Obama campaigned with McAuliffe at Virginia Commonwealth University.

Those who attended the rally shared different issues they were focusing on this election cycle, with some saying education was their main concern and others bringing up the economy.

Virginia voters will cast their ballot for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general in the election. All 100 House of Delegates seats, certain local races and referendums will also be on ballot.

Early voting started Sept. 17 in Virginia and early in-person voting ends Oct. 30. Election Day is Nov. 2.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Voter turnout surges in Southwest Virginia

Update at 9:30 p.m. Election officials in Southwest Virginia continue to report a jump in voter turnout. After the polls closed, Bristol Virginia election director Penny Limburg said 43.6% took part in Tuesday’s election, up from 39.9% in the 2017 election. The increase in turnout was even bigger in Washington County, Virginia where voter turnout […]
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henrico, VA
City
Richmond, VA
Henrico County, VA
Elections
Local
Virginia Government
Henrico County, VA
Government
County
Henrico County, VA
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Elections
WJHL

New polls show Youngkin ahead in final day of VA Governor race

VIRGINIA (WJHL) – New polls show Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin ahead of Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the closing hours of the Virginia governor’s race. The polls give Youngkin a slight advantage over McAuliffe, moving the Real Clear Politics poll average to +1.7 in favor of the Republican. The slim margin means the conservative stronghold of […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

Virginia elections: What you need to bring to the polls

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — On Tuesday, Virginians will head to the polls for a long list of races. Before you head to the polls, check that you have all you need. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. Anyone in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote. If you are […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

Jason McConnell elected as Norton, Virginia sheriff

NORTON, Va. (WJHL) – Norton residents have elected Jason F. McConnell to replace Sheriff Carlos Noaks, who is retiring, election officials say. A Fairfax, Virginia native, McConnell previously served 12 years as a sworn police officer with the City of Norton, starting as a road officer before moving to investigations. According to McConnell’s campaign page, […]
NORTON, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Terry Mcauliffe
WJHL

Virginia Republican candidates visit Gate City ahead of Tuesday’s election

GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) – Hundreds of voters attended a BBQ on Delegate Terry Kilgore’s family farm Sunday afternoon. Kilgore welcomed Republican candidates Glenn Youngkin, Jason Miyares and Winsome Sears as they worked to rally voters ahead of Tuesday’s election. “The crowds, and the energy have been fantastic,” Miyares, candidate for Attorney General, said. “We’re […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

Cloe Barker re-elected Bristol, Va. commissioner of revenue

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Cloe Barker has been re-elected as Bristol, Virginia’s commissioner of revenue. Barker has worked with the office for 35 years and previously served as chief deputy under previous commissioner Terry Frye. Barker won 50.5% of the vote. While these are finished tallies at the polls, canvassing of all votes will take […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Tyrone Foster elected as Bristol, Virginia Sheriff

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – R. Tyrone Foster has been elected to replace Bristol, Virginia Sheriff David Maples by a margin of 150 votes. According to a final tally by Bristol, Virginia election officials, a total of 2,554 votes were cast in Foster’s favor compared to candidate Charlie Thomas’s 2,404. “I’m thankful that they took the […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Sarah Davis elected to Norton City Council

NORTON, Va. (WJHL) – Norton voters chose to elect Sarah Davis to fill a City Council position expiring on Dec. 31, 2022, according to unofficial election results. Davis currently is a member of the council appointed to fill the remainder of Delores Belcher’s term. Voters also elected Jason McConnell as sheriff. You can check more […]
NORTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Referendums#Race#Voter Turnout#Commonwealth Of Virginia#Republican#Democratic#Gop#Virginians#House Of Delegates
WJHL

Southwest Virginia COVID case rates drop, 6 new deaths reported over weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia’s rate of new COVID-19 cases reached its lowest rate since Aug. 13 Monday while remaining more than twice the state average. The region’s COVID hospitalization rate remained at more than quadruple the state average with the reporting of 14 new hospitalizations. Six new COVID-19 deaths were reported: two in […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

WJHL

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
659K+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy