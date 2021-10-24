Portland weather updates: More than 25,000 without power after high winds, heavy rain
High winds and heavy rain swept through the Willamette Valley as a very strong storm moved inland through Sunday. The National Weather Service issued various severe thunderstorm warnings midday Sunday for areas southwest of Portland. Doppler radar showed strong thunderstorms along a line extending Turner near Salem to West...
Portland could see a mostly dry day Tuesday as a break in systems offers mostly cloudy skies, some southern valley fog and seasonable temperatures. The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory through at least 9 a.m. in the Willamette Valley from south Salem to Cottage Grove. A check of traffic cams showed heavy fog along Interstate 5, especially in Eugene.
A slow-moving front coming into Oregon from the south will drop light rain in Portland through most of the day Monday. We’ll kick off November on a gloomy note with rain likely most days this week. The National Weather Service is watching rain develop from south to north. Easterly breezes...
I am a licensed professional engineer with 50 years of experience. The subject of my Ph.D. dissertation was earthquake damage and seismic retrofit planning. My advice: Do not try to exit a building during an earthquake. In the Oct. 21 article “Is ‘drop, cover and hold on’ the best advice in a major Pacific Northwest earthquake?,” Oregon State University paleo seismologist Chris Goldfinger suggests you should try to assess whether or not to “drop, cover and hold on” or run out of the building instead. He is wrong. You should never run out of a building during an earthquake. Jay Raskin, former chair of the Oregon Seismic Safety Commissio, is correct – you should drop, cover and hold on. Always. If you are in an unreinforced masonry building, the exterior walls are often the first thing to fall, and they fall outward. If you run out, you meet them on their way down. If you’re not in such a building, other things are falling on the outside. Most buildings will not collapse, but all buildings are shedding materials on the outside, like a shaking wet dog. Your odds of surviving an earthquake are higher if you stay inside until the shaking is over.
Minhee Green came upon a disconcerting sight while out for a stroll on a Lincoln City beach this weekend. “It was a very nice day. Saturday was warm and sunny,” she said. “Around noon, after a couple miles, we started seeing lots of small dead fish. I don’t go often to Lincoln City, but it was alarming.”
More Oregonians died from COVID-19 complications in the past three months than during any similar timeframe of the pandemic, exceeding the fatality count from last fall and winter. At least 1,440 Oregonians with COVID-19 died from August through October. That’s just above the 1,435 fatalities from November 2020 through January...
Holiday trains are back on track around the Pacific Northwest, with family-friendly excursions departing on scenic, historic railroads across the region. In Oregon, that includes trips around Mount Hood, the Pacific coast and the Willamette Valley, as well as along historic railroads in eastern Oregon and southwest Washington. Holiday train...
