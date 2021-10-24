Portland weather updates: More than 25,000 without power after high winds, heavy rain

I am a licensed professional engineer with 50 years of experience. The subject of my Ph.D. dissertation was earthquake damage and seismic retrofit planning. My advice: Do not try to exit a building during an earthquake. In the Oct. 21 article “Is ‘drop, cover and hold on’ the best advice in a major Pacific Northwest earthquake?,” Oregon State University paleo seismologist Chris Goldfinger suggests you should try to assess whether or not to “drop, cover and hold on” or run out of the building instead. He is wrong. You should never run out of a building during an earthquake. Jay Raskin, former chair of the Oregon Seismic Safety Commissio, is correct – you should drop, cover and hold on. Always. If you are in an unreinforced masonry building, the exterior walls are often the first thing to fall, and they fall outward. If you run out, you meet them on their way down. If you’re not in such a building, other things are falling on the outside. Most buildings will not collapse, but all buildings are shedding materials on the outside, like a shaking wet dog. Your odds of surviving an earthquake are higher if you stay inside until the shaking is over.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 16 HOURS AGO