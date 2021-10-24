CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Portland weather updates: More than 25,000 without power after high winds, heavy rain

By The Oregonian/OregonLive.com
 9 days ago
High winds and heavy rain swept through the Willamette Valley as a very strong storm moved inland through Sunday. The National Weather Service issued various severe thunderstorm warnings midday Sunday for areas southwest of Portland. Doppler radar showed strong thunderstorms along a line extending Turner near Salem to West...

