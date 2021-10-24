CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Taraji P. Henson Says She Lost A Piece Of Her Lip During An Abusive Relationship

By Shannon Dawson
MadameNoire
MadameNoire
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vxtla_0cbHxpSn00
Source: Facebook Watch/Peace of Mind With Taraji P. Henson / Facebook Watch/Peace of Mind

Taraji P. Henson and Angela Simmons will have an emotional heart-to-heart about their personal experiences with domestic abuse on a new episode of Peace of Mind with Taraji this week.

The episode, which is titled “Why Do Women Stay in Hurtful Relationships?” finds The Growing Up Hip Hop star answering the difficult question. Simmons opens up about how the mental and physical abuse from her violent relationship impacted her.

“I dealt with somebody with a temper and I didn’t know. It started off as small things, and next thing you know, stuff is getting thrown at me, I’m against the wall, or I’m jumping out of moving cars because I’m afraid or I’m calling cops,” the 34-year-old says in a sneek clip from the forthcoming show. “I never thought in a million years I was going to be that person. When I was going through it I was like, this is insane. And at the same time you’re not wanting to tell no one around you because you’re in a relationship with the person and you don’t want them to judge them. In a weird way you’re still guarding them but going through it yourself.”

At one point in the episode, Henson asks Simmons how she decided to walk away from her tumultuous relationship to which the Empire star then details her very own harrowing experience escaping abuse.

“Sometimes as women what we do is we fall in love and we go, ‘You know what? I’ll fix it later. For me, it was when blood was drawn…” The Baby Boy star tells Simmons, according to Hot 97. “because it started with the bruises and grabbing, things like that. And then once the fist came — I’m missing a piece of my lip to this day — that’s when I knew I had to go,” she added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Henson tells viewers about how she never wanted her emotional struggles with abuse during her childhood to affect her son, Marcell Johnson.

“I don’t want my son around this,“ she says while offering advice to domestic abuse survivors on how to turn their lives around. “You can find yourself in any bad situation in life. Guess who it is up to to get out of it? You. That’s it. If you’re not chained to a wall and no one has a gun to your head and says, ‘I’m going to shoot you,’ where’s the power? You have the power.”

The full episode will air on Oct. 25 on Facebook Watch at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET. Will you be watching?

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taraji P. Henson
Person
Angela Simmons
sacramentosun.com

Taraji P. Henson opens up about her long battle with stomach illness

Washington [US], October 20 (ANI): Actor Taraji P. Henson recently revealed that she struggled with stomach problems for over twenty years. In an interview with Women's Health magazine, Taraji opened up about how her battle with a stomach illness left her vomiting uncontrollably, reported The Hollywood Reporter. She shared that...
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Why Taraji P. Henson Had To Make A Serious Change To Her Diet

For a good quarter-century, Taraji P. Henson has been stunning small- and large-screen viewers with her nuanced portrayals of deep and complicated characters, such as the former convict turned music industry executive, Cookie Lyon, on the fan-favorite series, "Empire." The character required such emotional range to play that Henson joked, "Cookie is the reason I drink," in an interview with Glamour. Kidding aside, it turns out that the show's five-year run did, in fact, coincide with the deterioration of Henson's health — albeit unrelated to drinking.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Physical Abuse
Effingham Radio

Celebrity Gossip: Kate Beckinsale, Taraji P. Henson, Travis Barker and More!

KATE BECKINSALE TALKS HOSPITAL TRIP: Kate Beckinsale opened up about getting rushed to the hospital last month for a back injury on Monday’s The Late Late Show With James Corden. "I was doing a very intense emotional drama and not running up walls or anything," she said. "I was in my hotel room putting on a pair of leggings, and it felt like a sort of guitar string snapped and everything was horrible. I mean, worse than having a baby bad, bad. I couldn't walk, I couldn't lie down, I couldn't sit down. I couldn't do anything." Actually getting to the hospital was a drama: "Eventually an ambulance came and they sort of rolled out a sheet and picked me up in it like a, sort of, sausage, and put me on a gurney." Thankfully, she is on the mend.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Talking With Tami

First Look Photos Of Celina Smith And Taraji P. Henson In ANNIE LIVE!

NBC Released First Look Photos of Celina Smith and Taraji P. Henson in ANNIE LIVE!, Airing Dec. 2. I will be tuned in and check out more pics and more about the production inside…. Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan. About Annie Live!. “The Sun’ll Come Out Tomorrow” this holiday...
CELEBRITIES
professionalwomanmag.com

Taraji P. Henson Details How Decades-Long Stomach Problems Led to Finally Addressing Her Health

Taraji P. Henson is opening up about her battle with a stomach illness that left her vomiting uncontrollably. In an interview with Women’s Health magazine for their November cover published Tuesday, the actress revealed that for over two decades she would have episodes where her stomach problems caused her to vomit uncontrollably and become dehydrated. She recalled being prescribed a proton-pump inhibitor (PPI) to help treat acid reflux. The treatment would alleviate her symptoms but the underlying health issues remained.
MENTAL HEALTH
WISH-TV

Indiana Conference for Women to feature celeb keynote speakers tomorrow: Taraji P. Henson, Jameela Jamil, Mae Whitman

The largest one-day professional development conference in the Midwest is happening tomorrow November 2!. The Indiana Conference for Women catalyzes the making and nurturing of connections forging relationships to grow stronger networks of women. The schedule and layout is specifically designed to help attendees talk to each other and connect.
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

Wendy Williams struggling with 'serious complications' related to her worsening health condition and will NOT be back when show returns with guest hosts next week

Wendy Williams, 57, will not return to host new episodes of her eponymous show due to her worsening health as she is 'experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ Disease and her thyroid condition.'. A slate of guest hosts and panelists are being put together to helm The...
CELEBRITIES
MadameNoire

MadameNoire

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MadameNoire is an international online magazine that is geared toward the lifestyles of African American women as well as popular culture.

 https://madamenoire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy