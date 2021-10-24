Girls State Cross Country Champs Chat About Their Wins

The Boys Cross Country season came to a close on Saturday at Wyoming Indian High School in Ethete with a challenging course and no shortage of enthusiasm. In 4A boys, Mason Wheeler of Jackson took the podium in 16.10.45. Wheeler took 2nd place at the State Nordic Ski Championships and placed 2nd in the 4A 3200 meters at the State Track meet back in May. Wheeler took the bronze medal at the 2020 State Cross Country Meet. Jacob Frenthaway from Cheyenne Central was 2nd and he made a huge improvement from a year ago when he placed 28th. Sheridan's Austin Akers was 3rd this year, 5th a year ago. Charles Fossey of Rock Springs has back-to-back 4th place finishes and Braik Hurm of Campbell County took 5th. Cheyenne Central won the team championship with 4 guys in the top 10.

ETHETE, WY ・ 9 DAYS AGO