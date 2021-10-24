HS Football playoff pairings

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association has released the pairings for the first round of the football playoffs, with 448 schools qualifying for the 50th annual postseason tournament.

Divisions I, II, III and IV play on Friday nights, while Divisions V, VI and VII play on Saturday nights. All playoff games begin at 7 p.m. The first and second round games are hosted by the better seeded team. Neutral sites will be used beginning with the third round (regional semifinals).

OHSAA Football Playoffs – First Round Pairings

Division I, II, III and IV games are Friday, October 29.

Division V, VI and VII games are Saturday, October 30.

All games kick off at 7 p.m.

Games listed with regional seed and overall record.

Division 1, Region 1

16 Lorain (1-9) at 1 Lakewood St. Edward (8-1)

15 Shaker Heights (3-5) at 2 Medina (10-0)

14 Canton Glen Oak (3-6) at 3 Stow-Munroe Falls (8-2)

13 Solon (4-6) at 4 Canton McKinley (6-4)

12 Strongsville (5-5) at 5 Massillon Jackson (8-2)

11 Mentor (5-5) at 6 St. Ignatius (6-4)

10 Elyria (6-4) at 7 Cleveland Heights (8-2)

9 Berea-Midpark (6-4) at 8 Brunswick (6-4)

Division 1, Region 2

16 Delaware Hayes (3-7) at 1 Marysville (9-0)

15 Clayton Northmont (3-6) at 2 Springfield (8-1)

14 Dublin Coffman (3-7) at 3 Huber Heights Wayne (8-2)

13 Toledo Start (5-5) at 4 Toledo Whitmer (8-2)

12 Springboro (5-4) at 5 Centerville (7-3)

11 Miamisburg (6-4) at 6 Findlay (7-3)

10 Powell Olentangy Liberty (5-5) at 7 Dublin Jerome (6-4)

9 Kettering Fairmont (6-4) at 8 Perrysburg (7-3)

Division 1, Region 3

16 Thomas Worthington (2-7) at 1 Upper Arlington (10-0)

15 Grove City (2-7) at 2 Pickerington Central (9-1)

14 Westerville Central (2-7) at 3 Gahanna Lincoln (6-2)

13 Westerville North (3-7) at 4 New Albany (10-0)

12 Grove City Central Crossing (4-6) at 5 Hilliard Darby (7-3)

11 Groveport Madison (4-6) at 6 Pickerington North (7-3)

10 Lancaster (4-6) at 7 Hilliard Bradley (5-5)

9 Reynoldsburg (4-5) at 8 Hilliard Davidson (7-3)

Division 1, Region 4

16 Cincinnati Oak Hills (0-10) at 1 Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (7-3)

15 Hamilton (2-6) at 2 Cincinnati St. Xavier (8-2)

14 Cincinnati West Clermont (2-8) at 3 West Chester Lakota West (8-1)

13 Cincinnati Walnut Hills (2-8) at 4 Cincinnati Princeton (9-1)

12 Cincinnati Sycamore (5-5) at 5 Liberty Township Lakota East (7-3)

11 Lebanon (3-6) at 6 Milford (6-4)

10 Cincinnati Colerain (5-5) at 7 Cincinnati Elder (4-5)

9 Mason (4-6) at 8 Fairfield (5-4)

Division 2, Region 5

16 Akron Firestone (4-6) at 1 Cleveland Benedictine (6-2)

15 Cleveland John Hay (4-6) at 2 Macedonia Nordonia (8-2)

14 Eastlake North (4-6) at 3 Akron Archbishop Hoban (6-3)

13 Ashtabula Lakeside (5-4) at 4 Hudson (8-2)

12 Maple Heights (5-4) at 5 Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (8-2)

11 Warren G. Harding (5-5) at 6 Austintown-Fitch (6-3)

10 Bedford (6-3) at 7 Willoughby South (7-3)

9 Lyndhurst Brush (5-4) at 8 Painesville Riverside (6-4)

Division 2, Region 6

16 Toledo Waite (4-4) at 1 Medina Highland (9-1)

15 Toledo St. Francis de Sales (4-6) at 2 Avon (8-2)

14 Lakewood (5-5) at 3 Barberton (9-1)

13 North Olmsted (6-4) at 4 Toledo Central Catholic (8-2)

12 Toledo St. John’s Jesuit (4-5) at 5 Avon Lake (7-3)

11 Parma Heights Valley Forge (6-3) at 6 Olmsted Falls (8-2)

10 North Royalton (7-3) at 7 Fremont Ross (7-3)

9 Cleveland Rhodes (6-2) at 8 Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (8-2)

Division 2, Region 7

16 Lewis Center Olentangy (3-7) at 1 Sunbury Big Walnut (10-0)

15 Worthington Kilbourne (4-6) at 2 North Canton Hoover (8-2)

14 Wooster (5-5) at 3 Delaware Olentangy Berlin (8-2)

13 Columbus Independence (5-5) at 4 Massillon Washington (8-2)

12 Uniontown Lake (5-4) at 5 Westerville South (7-2)

11 Pataskala Licking Heights (5-4) at 6 Dublin Scioto (7-3)

10 Marion Harding (7-3) at 7 Uniontown Green (7-3)

9 Canal Winchester (6-4) at 8 Whitehall-Yearling (6-3)

Division 2, Region 8

16 Morrow Little Miami (4-6) at 1 Piqua (9-0)

15 Lima Senior (3-6) at 2 Kings Mills Kings (10-0)

14 Xenia (5-4) at 3 Cincinnati Anderson (8-2)

13 Riverside Stebbins (5-4) at 4 Ashville Teays Valley (9-1)

12 Sidney (5-5) at 5 Trenton Edgewood (7-2)

11 Harrison (4-5) at 6 Cincinnati La Salle (5-4)

10 Cincinnati Turpin (6-4) at 7 Cincinnati Winton Woods (7-3)

9 Troy (6-3) at 8 Cincinnati Withrow (8-1)

Division III, Region 9

16 Akron East (5-5) at 1 Chardon (9-0)

15 Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (4-6) at 2 Dover (9-0)

14 Painesville Harvey (5-4) at 3 Chagrin Falls Kenston (9-1)

13 Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (5-5) at 4 Canfield (9-1)

12 New Philadelphia (6-4) at 5 Hubbard (9-1)

11 Tallmadge (7-3) at 6 Steubenville (8-2)

10 Ravenna (7-3) at 7 Aurora (8-2)

9 Chesterfield West Geauga (7-3) at 8 Streetsboro (7-2)

Division III, Region 10

16 Copley (3-7) at 1 Norton (9-0)

15 Sylvania Southview (4-6) at 2 Millersburg West Holmes (10-0)

14 Toledo Rogers (4-5) at 3 Rocky River (7-3)

13 Lexington (4-6) at 4 Mansfield Senior (8-2)

12 Cleveland Central Catholic (3-6) at 5 Parma Padua Franciscan (7-2)

11 Caledonia River Valley (5-5) at 6 Medina Buckeye (7-3)

10 Lodi Cloverleaf (4-5) at 7 Tiffin Columbian (6-4)

9 Bay Village Bay (5-4) at 8 Parma Heights Holy Name (4-5)

Division III, Region 11

16 Columbus Bishop Watterson (5-5) at 1 Granville (9-0)

15 Columbus South (7-3) at 2 Jackson (8-2)

14 Bellefontaine (6-4) at 3 Dresden Tri-Valley (8-1)

13 Zanesville (6-3) at 4 London (8-2)

12 Washington Court House Miami Trace (7-3) at 5 Columbus Bishop Hartley (8-2)

11 Columbus Beechcroft (7-3) at 6 Mount Orab Western Brown (8-2)

10 Plain City Jonathan Alder (6-4) at 7 Columbus Eastmoor Academy (6-3)

9 Thornville Sheridan (8-2) at 8 Columbus St. Francis DeSales (6-4)

Division III, Region 12

16 Vandalia Butler (3-6) at 1 Hamilton Badin (9-0)

15 Kettering Archbishop Alter (5-5) at 2 Monroe (8-2)

14 Trotwood-Madison (4-5) at 3 Bellbrook (8-2)

13 Dayton Chaminade Julienne (3-5) at 4 Hamilton Ross (7-2)

12 Franklin (4-6) at 5 St. Mary’s Memorial (8-2)

11 Dayton Dunbar (4-3) at 6 Wapakoneta (8-2)

10 Cincinnati Mount Healthy (6-4) at 7 Tipp City Tippecanoe (8-2)

9 Lima Shawnee (6-4) at 8 Cincinnati Hughes (6-1)

Division IV, Region 13

16 Cuyahoga Falls CVCA (5-5) at 1 Beloit West Branch (10-0)

15 Gates Mills Hawken (5-5) at 2 Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph (6-1)

14 Canton South (7-3) at 3 Youngstown Ursuline (6-3)

13 Canal Fulton Northwest (6-4) at 4 Perry (8-2)

12 Girard (6-4) at 5 Gates Mills Gilmour Academy (7-2)

11 Peninsula Woodridge (6-4) at 6 Salem (7-3)

10 East Liverpool Beaver (7-3) at 7 Cleveland Glenville (7-3)

9 Poland Seminary (7-3) at 8 Navarre Fairless (9-1)

Division IV, Region 14

16 Milan Edison (5-5) at 1 Bellevue (8-2)

15 Galion (4-6) at 2 Clyde (8-2)

14 Rossford (5-5) at 3 Van Wert (9-1)

13 Toledo Scott (6-4) at 4 Port Clinton (9-1)

12 Huron (6-4) at 5 La Grange Keystone (8-1)

11 Wauseon (7-3) at 6 Wooster Triway (7-1)

10 Bellville Clear Fork (6-4) at 7 Shelby (8-2)

9 Sandusky Perkins (7-3) at 8 Rocky River Lutheran West (8-1)

Division IV, Region 15

16 Vincent Warren (3-7) at 1 Carroll Bloom-Carroll (10-0)

15 Newark Licking Valley (2-7) at 2 St. Clairsville (9-1)

14 Belmont Union Local (5-4) at 3 New Concord John Glenn (6-3)

13 Gallipolis Gallia Academy (4-3) at 4 Heath (8-2)

12 Duncan Falls Philo (6-4) at 5 Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (6-2)

11 Mc Arthur Vinton County (6-3) at 6 Byesville Meadowbrook (8-2)

10 Cambridge (6-4) at 7 Carrollton (7-3)

9 Columbus Linden McKinley (8-2) at 8 Marengo Highland (7-3)

Division IV, Region 16

16 Waynesville (5-5) at 1 Cincinnati Wyoming (10-0)

15 Dayton Oakwood (4-6) at 2 Eaton (9-1)

14 Washington Court House Washington (4-5) at 3 Cincinnati Archbishop McNicholas (8-1)

13 Dayton Northridge (7-3) at 4 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (8-1)

12 Germantown Valley View (5-5) at 5 Waverly (8-1)

11 Cincinnati Shroder (4-2) at 6 Bethel-Tate (8-1)

10 Cincinnati Indian Hill (5-5) at 7 West Milton Milton-Union (9-1)

9 Cleves Taylor (5-5) at 8 St. Paris Graham Local (6-3)

Division V, Region 17

16 Cadiz Harrison Central (4-6) at 1 Kirtland (9-0)

15 Rootstown (5-5) at 2 Canfield South Range (10-0)

14 Rayland Buckeye Local (3-5) at 3 Sugarcreek Garaway (10-0)

13 Magnolia Sandy Valley (6-4) at 4 Garrettsville Garfield (10-0)

12 Columbiana Crestview (5-4) at 5 Bellaire (9-1)

11 Cleveland Height Lutheran East (5-5) at 6 Ravenna Southeast (8-1)

10 Burton Berkshire (6-4) at 7 Mantua Crestwood (6-3)

9 Richmond Edison (7-3) at 8 Akron Manchester (6-4)

Division V, Region 18

16 Bucyrus Wynford (4-6) at 1 Tontogany Otsego (9-0)

15 Marion Pleasant (2-8) at at 2 Elyria Catholic (8-2)

14 Brooklyn (4-6) at 3 Bloomdale Elmwood (8-1)

13 Apple Creek Waynedale (5-5) at 4 Lewistown Indian Lake (7-3)

12 Doylestown Chippewa (4-5) at 5 Ottawa-Glandorf (7-3)

11 Lima Bath (5-5) at 6 Findlay Liberty-Benton (7-2)

10 Genoa Area (5-5) at 7 Richwood North Union (8-2)

9 Kansas Lakota (7-3) at 8 Pemberville Eastwood (7-2)

Division V, Region 19

16 Wellston (5-5) at 1 Ironton (9-1)

15 McDermott Northwest (5-5) at 2 Canal Winchester Harvest Preparatory (6-2)

14 Coshocton (5-4) at 3 Piketon (9-0)

13 Columbus Bishop Ready (5-5) at 4 West Lafayette Ridgewood (9-1)

12 Portsmouth West (5-5) at 5 Wheelersburg (7-3)

11 Baltimore Liberty Union (6-4) at 6 Gahanna Columbus Academy (6-4)

10 Minford (6-3) at 7 Amanda-Clearcreek (6-4)

9 Portsmouth (7-3) at 8 Chillicothe Zane Trace (8-2)

Division V, Region 20

16 Cincinnati Madeira (4-6) at 1 Cincinnati Taft (7-2)

15 Sabina East Clinton (5-5) at 2 St. Bernard Roger Bacon (7-2)

14 Springfield Greenon (6-3) at 3 Camden Preble Shawnee (10-0)

13 Carlisle (5-5) at 4 Reading (7-2)

12 Cincinnati Summit Country Day (4-4) at 5 Versailles (9-1)

11 Williamsburg (6-4) at 6 Brookville (8-2)

10 Blanchester (5-4) at 7 Cincinnati Mariemont (7-3)

9 Springfield Shawnee (6-4) at 8 Cincinnati Purcell Marian (7-3)

Division VI, Region 21

16 Garfield Heights Trinity (3-7) at 1 Leavittsburg LaBrae (9-1)

15 Wellington (4-6) at 2 Columbia Station Columbia (9-1)

14 Berlin Center Western Reserve (5-5) at 3 New Middletown Springfield (9-1)

13 Canton Central Catholic (4-6) at 4 Mogadore (7-3)

12 Jeromesville Hillsdale (6-4) at 5 Middlefield Cardinal (7-3)

11 Andover Pymatuning Valley (6-3) at 6 Creston Norwayne (7-3)

10 East Canton (5-3) at 7 Sullivan Black River (7-3)

9 Brookfield (6-3) at 8 Hanoverton United (8-1)

Division VI, Region 22

16 Delta (4-6) at 1 Archbold (10-0)

15 Northwood (4-4) at 2 Ashland Crestview (10-0)

14 Van Buren (4-5) at 3 Carey (9-1)

13 Toledo Ottawa Hills (6-4) at 4 Columbus Grove (10-0)

12 Bluffton (5-5) at 5 Liberty Center (8-2)

11 Attica Seneca East (6-4) at 6 Defiance Tinora (9-1)

10 Oregon Cardinal Stritch Catholic (5-3) at 7 North Robinson Colonel Crawford (9-1)

9 Collins Western Reserve (6-3) at 8 Gibsonburg (7-2)

Division VI, Region 23

16 Johnston Northridge (5-5) at 1 Beverly Fort Frye (7-1)

15 Lore City Buckeye Trail (4-5) at 2 Proctorville Fairland (8-1)

14 Lucasville Valley (4-6) at 3 West Jefferson (9-1)

13 Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (5-4) at 4 Barnesville (7-1)

12 Columbus KIPP (6-4) at 5 Willow Wood Symmes Valley (9-0)

11 Fredericktown (5-5) at 6 Galion Northmor (8-2)

10 Worthington Christian (7-2) at 7 Columbus Africentric Early College (6-3)

9 Centerburg (6-3) at 8 Nelsonville-York (7-3)

Division VI, Region 24

16 St. Bernard-Elmwood Place (3-5) at 1 Mechanicsburg (10-0)

15 New Paris National Trail (4-6) at 2 Harrod Allen East (7-3)

14 Fort Recovery (3-7) at 3 Arcanum (8-2)

13 Delphos Jefferson (3-7) at 4 Coldwater (8-2)

12 Cincinnati Deer Park (3-7) at 5 Cincinnati Country Day (7-2)

11 Anna (4-6) at 6 Springfield Northeastern (7-3)

10 Milford Center Fairbanks (5-5) at 7 Bainbridge Paint Valley (5-4)

9 Cincinnati Gamble Montessori (6-2) at 8 Jamestown Greeneview (6-4)

Division VII, Region 25

16 Ashland Mapleton (3-6) at 1 Lucas (8-1)

15 Greenwich South Central (3-6) at 2 Norwalk St. Paul (8-1)

14 Monroeville (3-7) at 3 Warren John F Kennedy (6-2)

13 Vienna Mathews (6-3) at 4 Dalton (8-2)

12 Toronto (5-5) at 5 Independence (8-2)

11 Youngstown Valley Christian (7-2) at 6 Cuyahoga Heights (5-3)

10 Plymouth (5-4) at 7 Salineville Southern Local (7-3)

9 Lowellville (7-2) at 8 Malvern (8-2)

Division VII, Region 26

16 Dola Hardin Northern (6-4) at 1 Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (9-1)

15 Spencerville (5-5) at 2 Edon (9-1)

14 Convoy Crestview (6-4) at 3 Lima Central Catholic (8-2)

13 Arlington (8-2) at 4 McComb (9-1)

12 Defiance Ayersville (6-3) at 5 Leipsic (7-3)

11 Lima Perry (6-4) at 6 McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley (9-1)

10 Hamler Patrick Henry (6-4) at 7 Antwerp (8-2)

9 Sycamore Mohawk (5-5) at 8 Waynesfield-Goshen (8-2)

Division VII, Region 27

16 Danville (4-6) at 1 Newark Catholic (9-1)

15 Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (4-6) at 2 Sugar Grove Berne Union (9-0)

14 Lancaster Fairfield Christian Academy (4-6) at 3 Shadyside (8-1)

13 Reedsville Eastern (4-4) at 4 Howard East Knox (8-2)

12 Lancaster Fisher Catholic (5-5) at 5 Glouster Trimble (7-2)

11 Bowerston Conotton Valley (5-4) at 6 Waterford (7-2)

10 Woodsfield Monroe Central (4-5) at 7 Hannibal River (6-4)

9 New Matamoras Frontier (5-3) at 8 Caldwell (5-4)

Division VII, Region 28

16 West Alexandria Twin Valley South (4-6) at 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (10-0)

15 Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian Academy (3-7) at 2 New Madison Tri-Village (9-1)

14 Troy Christian (6-4) at 3 Portsmouth Notre Dame (7-2)

13 Portsmouth Sciotoville Community (5-3) at 4 De Graff Riverside (7-3)

12 Fayetteville-Perry (5-5) at 5 Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy (7-2)

11 Ansonia (6-4) at 6 St. Henry (7-3)

10 Lockland (4-4) at 7 New Bremen (7-3)

9 Springfield Catholic Central (7-3) at 8 Fort Loramie (4-6)

