Texas-filmed movies make big debuts at Austin Film Festival

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Film Festival is home to many films made far from Texas — but several that were made right here in our neighborhood are also making their big-screen debuts.

Here are a few of the films that were filmed in Texas, including the Austin area.

“Buck Alamo” written/directed by Ben Epstein

Described as a “dramatic dream western about a modern-day musical outlaw as he duels with Death,” the film stars Bruce Dern.

“Buck Alamo” will make its North American premiere at AFF on Monday, Oct. 25.

“Ranch Water” written/directed by Sophie Miller

Los Angeles-based writer and filmmaker Sophie Miller’s directorial debut “Ranch Water” will debut Sunday — just miles away from where it was filmed last fall.

Filmed over 17 days near Bastrop, “ Ranch Water ” follows a pack of sisters and their friends who reunite for a final weekend at the family ranch before its sale. For Miller, the story imitated its filming, as many cast and crew were friends. One of those real-life friends is Austin native Aubrey Elenz, who both stars in and produced the film.

“Ranch Water” premieres Sunday at 9:30 p.m. at the Galaxy Highland in north Austin.

“The Big Bend” written/directed by Brett Wagner

“Two families meet for a long overdue reunion in the remote West Texas desert — where events quickly don’t go as planned,” the films synopsis reads. “Harboring secrets and facing private crises, they explore one of the wildest places in America.”

“The Big Bend” premiered Saturday.

“Swamp Lion” written/directed by Torben Bech

This feature is described as a “neo-western crime drama about a working class family’s struggle to save their son.” Director Bech says it’s based on his personal experiences.

“Swamp Lion” will have its world premiere at AFF’s final day, Oct. 28 at 7:15 p.m.

“ Addict Named Hal ” written/directed by Lane Michael Stanley

Stanley’s film focuses on a woman who meets the titular Hal, a heroin addict, at a halfway house. “Soon she learns that she may have a bigger problem than she thought,” the plot synopsis reads.

“Addict Named Hal” premiered at the Santa Barbara Film Festival in April and will screen Monday at 9:45 p.m. at the Galaxy Highland in north Austin.

“ Acid Test ” written/directed by Jenny Waldo

Jenny Waldo’s drama film is described as a “coming-of-age rebellion story fueled by Riot Grrrl music, a dysfunctional family, and LSD. Set in 1992 and based (unfortunately) on true events.”

“Acid Test” will screen Thursday at noon at the Galaxy Highland in north Austin.

AFF will wrap up Thursday, Oct. 28.

