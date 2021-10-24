Laredo Border Patrol Officers Seize Methamphetamine Worth More Than Half A Million Dollars

LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers seized narcotics in a single enforcement action that totaled more than $590,000 in street value.

A bag containing a portion of nearly 30 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at World Trade Bridge. (credit: Customs & Border Patrol)

“Methamphetamine is a powerful and highly addictive chemical substance that gravely affects its consumers,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Officers at the Laredo Port of Entry utilize their enforcement tactics to target high-risk commodities and intercept these deadly narcotics before they can harm our communities.”

The bust happened on Oct. 21, 2021, at the World Trade Bridge, after CBP officers encountered a daily express consignment truck manifesting one mini split air conditioning unit arriving from Mexico. The 2019 Freightliner truck was referred for a canine and non-intrusive imaging system inspection, resulting in the discovery of 29.93 pounds of methamphetamine.

CBP seized the narcotics, and the case was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.