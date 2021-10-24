WATCH: Patrick Mahomes leaves game after brutal hit to the head

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes has not had a great start to the 2021 season. That included a disastrous first-half performance against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in which the former NFL MVP turned the ball over two times en route to finding his team down 27-0 .

Unfortunately for Mahomes and his Chiefs, this could be the least of their worries. Down by three scores in the third quarter, the star signal caller had to exit the game after being on the receiving end of a brutal hit from Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons.

Beware, it’s hard to watch.

As you can see, Patrick Mahomes took a knee to the head. His neck bent in ways necks shouldn’t be able to bend.

After being on the turf in Nashville for several minutes, a wobbly Mahomes was helped off the field by his teammates.

Veteran Chad Henne took over under center for Kansas City as the team faces the real possibility of moving to 3-4.

However, most of the attention is now on Patrick Mahomes and his injury. We’ll have further updates as they become available.

More must-reads: