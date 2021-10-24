CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man, 39, is arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after woman in her 40s was critically injured ‘when she was run down by a black Audi in a hit-and-run’

By Jamie Phillips For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 9 days ago

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman in her 40s was critically injured when she was 'run down by a black Audi in a hit-and-run' in Bournemouth.

The victim, a pedestrian, is fighting for her life in hospital after being struck by the vehicle at around 1.35pm on Friday.

An investigation to establish the full circumstances of the incident is ongoing, but a 39-year-old man is in custody on suspicion of attempted murder.

The Dorset Police Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT) has also arrested a 41-year-old woman on suspicion of assisting an offender.

They are both currently assisting detectives with their enquiries.

Police have said that the vehicle failed to stop at the scene in Suffolk Road, before driving off in the direction of Clarendon Road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vyMgj_0cbHwHdy00
A police cordon at the scene of an alleged hit-and-run incident in Suffolk Road, Bournemouth, on Friday

The black Audi A4, which police believe to have been involved, was subsequently located and stopped in the Northamptonshire area in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Detective Inspector Wayne Seymour, of MCIT, said: 'An investigation is underway to establish exactly what happened and I would urge any witnesses who have not already spoken to police to please come forward.

'I would also ask motorists who were travelling in the area to please check their dashcams for any relevant footage that may assist the investigation.

'Officers can be approached by members of the community with any information or concerns.'

The victim's family is being supported by specialist officers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police quoting 55210171180.

