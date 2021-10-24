CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

'What Are You Doing?': Fan Tries to Climb Into Ravens' Radio Booth During Game vs. Bengals

By Ben Pickman
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B33cT_0cbHwEzn00

Fans listening to the Ravens' radio broadcast against the Bengals on Sunday afternoon were treated to a very strange moment late in the first quarter.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Fans who were listening to the Ravens' radio broadcast against the Bengals on Sunday afternoon were treated to a very strange moment late in the first quarter.

During the Bengals' third drive of the game, color analyst Obafemi “Femi” Ayanbadejo interrupted the play-by-play call of his partner Gerry Sandusky, saying, "What—what, what, what are you doing? What are you doing?”

Just over a minute later Sandusky explained what Ayanbadejo was referring to.

"If you were listening, you heard Femi say ‘What are you doing? What are you doing?’ He was not talking to the players or coaches. We actually had a fan who was trying to climb into the broadcast booth,” Sandusky said. “She said, ‘I’m a veteran and I’m looking for a drink.’”

“Yeah, I don’t serve drinks at the game,” Ayanbadejo responded. “I might make some cocktails at home but this is not the time or place.”

Besides for the unusual occurrence early in the game, the Ravens-Bengals contest turned into a high-scoring AFC North affair. Among the highlights, Ja'Marr Chase brought in an 82-yard touchdown from Joe Burrow.

Cincinnati would outscore Baltimore 28—7 in the second half to win 41—17.

More NFL Coverage:

Comments / 11

Related
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Calling For A Referee To Be Suspended

NFL fans want a referee to be suspended for a ridiculous unnecessary roughness penalty during the final minutes of the New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals game. The Jets beat the Bengals, 34-31, on Sunday afternoon. Led by quarterback Mike White, New York pulled off an upset against Cincinnati at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
Yardbarker

Key Matchups: Breaking Down Ravens vs Bengals in Baltimore

The Bengals will be the number one seed in the AFC if they win on Sunday in Baltimore. It'll be much easier said than done since they're facing the 5-1 Ravens. Baltimore is a 6.5-point favorite heading into the showdown at M&T Stadium. Both teams are coming off dominating performances.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Allen Robinson, Damien Harris are 2 players teams should trade at the NFL trade deadline

Sometimes, it’s difficult to face reality. Teams like the Chicago Bears or the New England Patriots, for example, might feel as though they’re on the fringes of playoff contention. But as postseason hopes dwindle, it makes sense for those clubs to evaluate what they could get for players like Allen Robinson and Damien Harris, respectively. Let’s look at five players that should be traded before the NFL trade deadline hits on November 2.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gerry Sandusky
Person
Ja'marr Chase
Cincy Jungle

Bengals vs. Ravens second half

The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens are in a tight battle, so come join the fun in our second-half open thread.
NFL
chatsports.com

Ravens' Latavius Murray, Sammy Watkins to miss Sunday's game vs. Bengals, per report

The Baltimore Ravens will be without running back Latavius Murray and wide receiver Sammy Watkins for their Week 7 matchup Sunday with the Cincinnati Bengals, according to a report Friday via Twitter from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Both players were among five Ravens - along with linebacker Justin Houston, cornerback...
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Bengals vs, Ravens injury report: Trey Hendrickson and Jackson Carman limited

It’s onto Week 7 for the Cincinnati Bengals as they begin practice for their road matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. This used to be a close rivalry in the AFC North, but it’s been all Ravens for the better part of three years. In order for the Bengals to flip the script this Sunday, they’ll need to be as healthy as possible.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio Broadcast#American Football#Afc North#Blah Mmqb
baltimoreravens.com

How to Watch, Listen, and Live Stream Ravens vs. Bengals

The first AFC North game of the Baltimore Ravens' 2021 season kicks off against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 7. The Ravens sit atop the AFC North at 5-1 with the Bengals just behind at 4-2. The game will start at 1 p.m. ET. Here's how...
NFL
RavenCountry

Ravens-Bengals: What We Learned in Week 7

BALTIMORE — The Ravens were beaten handily by the Cincinnati Bengals 41-17 in Week 7. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson faced a fierce pass rush throughout the game and was sacked five. times. However, he got into a rhythm in the second half and completed 15 of 31 pass attempts for 257 yards with a touchdown. The Ravens took their first lead, 17-13, on the opening drive of the third quarter when Jackson hit Marquise Brown in stride for a 39-yard touchdown. Jackson needs more support in the running game and with his wide receivers.
NFL
chatsports.com

Ravens vs. Bengals: Bold predictions

The Baltimore Ravens host the Cincinnati Bengals in a Week 7 AFC North showdown. Check out some bold predictions for the matchup from our staff below. Mark Andrews makes the most of National Tight End Day by going over 100 receiving yards while also catching two touchdowns. Rashod Bateman has a big performance as well in his second game as he leads the receivers in catches and yards.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
baltimorebeatdown.com

Ravens vs. Bengals: Inactives and Game Thread

It is Week 7, and the Baltimore Ravens (5-1) finally get their opportunity to compete against a divisional opponent as they play host to the Cincinnati Bengals (4-2). Prior to kickoff, these two teams are both in the playoff race. The Ravens are in sole possession of first in the conference while the Bengals hang in with the second of three wildcards in the new playoff formula. Once the game ends, the winner in this bout has an early stand above the rest in the North.
NFL
Yardbarker

Ravens RB Devonta Freeman on track to start vs. Bengals

The Baltimore Ravens lost running backs Gus Edwards, J.K. Dobbins and Justice Hill to season-ending injuries before Week 1 of the campaign but nevertheless went on to win five of their first six games. Once again, the Ravens have been bitten by the injury bug, this time ahead of a...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Bengals vs. Ravens prediction, pick, odds, and how to watch the Week 7 game

Ravens -6.5 Moneyline: Bengals +225, Ravens -280 Odds from DraftKings sportsbook. This AFC North “King of the Hill” battle should be a good one. Both offenses have scored 20+ points in all but one game this year. Additionally, Burrow and Jackson are playing stellar football, with the latter firmly in the MVP discussion. Still, the Bengals’ strength of schedule has been far weaker compared to the Ravens’ through six weeks.
NFL
FanSided

Time for the Bengals to put up or shut up vs. Ravens in Week 7

The Cincinnati Bengals are 4-2 through six games and while the record is an indication that this team has improved, not everyone is buying into Zac Taylor‘s squad. That could be as a result of the schedule Cincinnati has faced to this point and if we’re being entirely honest, no one can blame people for pointing that out. In the Bengals’ defense, however, they can only play who’s on their schedule and the NFL schedule-makers decided to give them an easy first half of the season.
NFL
baltimorebeatdown.com

Ravens vs. Bengals final: 5 Winners and 8 Losers

A five-game winning streak was snapped in the worst way; the Cincinnati Bengals (5-2) went into M&T Bank Stadium and left with a 41-17 victory over the Baltimore Ravens (5-2). The Baltimore Ravens enter the bye week in second place in the AFC North and will need the full two weeks to recuperate.
NFL
USA Today

Bengals not picked by many experts in critical AFC North battle vs. Ravens

The Cincinnati Bengals have been enjoying a strong start to the 2021 season, getting to 4-2 through six games. But Sunday will be their first true test and their big chance to show they can actually contend for a playoff spot in the AFC. Unfortunately, the folks over at NFL...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

19K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy