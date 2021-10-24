CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NY

Warren County COVID update, one death reported

NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cflyz_0cbHw58V00

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Warren County Health Services regrets to report an additional COVID-19 death involving a Warren County resident. This individual was in their 40s, lived at home, and did not have a history of significant health issues before contracting COVID-19.

“Our thoughts and prayers to those who have lost loved ones during this pandemic,” said Rachel Seeber, Chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors. “Sadly we have seen in recent months that COVID-19 does not just affect older people.”

Upcoming COVID booster shot clinics for seniors in Saratoga County

Warren County Health Services reported 31 additional COVID-19 cases on Sunday, along with 41 recoveries. Health Services is monitoring 296 active COVID cases as of Sunday, 284 of them involving mild illness.

Health Services reports ten are hospitalized, unchanged from Saturday. Two are in critical condition and eight others have a moderate illness. Two are moderately ill outside of the hospital. Twenty of Sunday’s new cases involved the community spread of COVID-19 and eleven involved residents of a nursing home.

Health Services reports the surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks continues to stem from Delta variant exposures in workplaces, households, youth sports, and indoor events. 23 of Sunday’s cases involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated. Cumulatively as of Sunday, 735 of 44,110 fully vaccinated Warren County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Rensselaer County to provide COVID booster shots from all three vaccines

To date, 690 of 735 had a mild illness, while 30 became moderately ill, two seriously ill, and two critically ill. Eleven passed away, all of them elderly with extensive health issues, five (5) of them at one nursing home.

VACCINE UPDATE

Warren County Health Services continues to offer COVID-19 vaccine first doses, second doses, booster doses, and additional doses for immunocompromised. Those with questions about eligibility for boosters/third doses should call Warren County Health Services at 518-761-6580.

Warren County Health Services will hold the following free COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the coming days:

Albany County COVID update, October 24
  • Monday, October 25, North Warren Central School, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Pfizer booster doses and first doses, open to the public.
  • Tuesday, October 26, Glens Falls Middle School, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., Pfizer booster doses and Johnson & Johnson vaccine available to public.
  • Tuesday, October 26, Warren County Municipal Center COVID testing trailer from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Booster/first dose/second dose clinic. Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna offered.
  • Wednesday, October 27, Warren County Municipal Center COVID testing trailer from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Pfizer booster only.

Registration links for upcoming clinics can be found by visiting the Warren County Hub webpage .

More from NEWS10:

Follow NEWS10!

FACEBOOK TWITTER INSTAGRAM Sign up for our Newsletter!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warren County, NY
Government
Warren County, NY
Coronavirus
County
Warren County, NY
Warren County, NY
Health
NEWS10 ABC

New York family participates in Moderna vaccine trial

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Millions of kids and parents across the country are waiting for final approval for a COVID vaccine that’s accessible to kids. Three boys from New York participated in the Moderna trial for kids under the age of 12. While the data is still subject to FDA review and approval, they wanted […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Sheehan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Youth Sports#Weather#Immunocompromise
NEWS10 ABC

Candidates react to Albany Mayoral Race

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)— Kathy Sheehan has been elected mayor once again. Tonight, both the Republican and Independent mayoral candidates spoke to News 10, sharing their thoughts on their campaigns. Republican Alicia Purdy said she is proud of the campaign she ran. “I think that I’ve shown that not only am I capable of managing something […]
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NEWS10 ABC

REPORT: Census undercount cost New York a seat in Congress

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — According to the Urban Institute—a nonprofit think tank focused on economic and social policy—New York’s population was undercounted by 1.1% in the Census, missing nearly 225,000 residents. If the Empire State had counted just 89 more people, it would have kept all 27 of its seats in the House of Representatives, the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Amazon lifts mask mandate for vaccinated employees

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Amazon’s field operation employees fully vaccinated for COVID-19 will no longer be required to wear a facemask as of Tuesday, November 2 as long as they aren’t mandated by federal, state, or local governments. This is a turnaround for the company that announced they would be mandating all employees to wear a […]
EAST GREENBUSH, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy