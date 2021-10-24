CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s how SpaceX is (probably) going to refuel Starships in space

By Eric Ralph
teslarati.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerhaps the single biggest mystery of SpaceX’s Starship program is how exactly the company plans to refuel the largest spacecraft ever built after they reach orbit. First revealed in September 2016 as the Interplanetary Transport System (ITS), SpaceX has radically redesigned its next-generation rocket several times over the last half-decade. Several...

SpaceX begins assembling Starbase’s biggest manufacturing building yet

It might not look like much today but SpaceX has begun assembling what is set to become Starbase’s largest Starship manufacturing facility. The structure, which has generally come to be known as Starbase’s ‘wide bay,’ was first teased by CEO Elon Musk in July 2021 and will be the fourth permanent assembly ‘bay’ constructed at Starbase – currently SpaceX’s sole dedicated Starship factory. The first, now known simply as the windbreak, is a triangular bay built in 2019 that is mostly unused but occasionally supports work on Starship nose assembly. Next, SpaceX built a larger ‘mid bay’ in the first quarter of 2020, out of which every Starship prototype and test tank since SN3 has been built.
SpaceX Starship prototype ready for record-breaking tests

Over the weekend, SpaceX has installed the last of its first orbital-class Starship’s six Raptor engines, setting the prototype up for one or several record-breaking tests later this week. Tentatively scheduled as early as 10am to 6pm CDT on Monday Tuesday, November 1st 2nd, the next test up on Starship...
SpaceX wins Skynet launch contract

SpaceX has won a contract to launch Skynet on a Falcon 9 rocket in 2025. Instead of a self-aware, apocalyptic AI, though, “Skynet” refers to the United Kingdom’s planned Skynet 6A spacecraft – part of a family of military communications satellites that far predate their science fiction namesake. It will be the 15th such satellite launched since 1969 when Falcon 9 carries it to a geostationary transfer orbit as early as 2025, beginning a ~$700 million transition to a new network architecture with upgraded ground systems and a different satellite contractor.
SpaceX astronaut launch slips into November

Update: A “minor medical issue involving one of [the] crew members” has forced NASA to delay Crew-3 a bit less than four more days from early November 3rd to 11:36 pm EDT (03:36 UTC), Saturday, November 6th. Falcon 9 and Crew Dragon are in good health and will remain vertical at Pad 39A.
An Iowa astronaut is launching into space Sunday. Here’s what’s on the SpaceX crew’s playlist

Calling all Barbz: Nicki Minaj will make a guest appearance before an Iowa astronaut heads to space. Raja Chari of Cedar Falls will be the commander for the upcoming SpaceX Crew-3 flight, scheduled for Halloween. The crew will travel to the International Space Station aboard a Crew Dragon spacecraft with a Falcon 9 rocket. NASA astronauts Tom Marshburn and Kayla Barron and European Space Agency astronaut Matthias Maurer will also join the crew.
SpaceX preparing Super Heavy, Starbase for booster’s next steps

Amid a flurry of deliveries and work on several new Starship boosters, SpaceX is preparing the first truly finished Super Heavy for its next steps. Partially completed by early September, Super Heavy Booster 4 (B4) supported SpaceX’s iconic ‘full stack’ fit test back on August 6th before returning to the build site but has mostly just floated around Starbase’s launch and test facilities in the seven weeks since its second trip to the pad. On September 10th, CEO Elon Musk himself suggested that SpaceX had plans to static fire the booster as early as mid-September – more than six weeks ago. Obviously, nothing even approximating Super Heavy testing transpired. Instead, at least relative to rapid-fire Starbase operations in the two years prior, SpaceX has almost absentmindedly worked on the booster, mostly completing partially-finished wire runs that run its full 69m (~225 ft) length.
SpaceX rideshare program beats small rockets for Emirati launch contract

The United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) space agency has contracted with SpaceX to launch a domestically-built Earth observation satellite on a Falcon 9 rideshare mission. Known as MBZ SAT, the ~700 kg (~1550 lb) spacecraft will be the second domestic imaging satellite (mostly) built by the UAE itself and, among several other upgrades, will nearly double its resolving power from KhalifaSat’s 0.7m/pixel to ~0.4m/pixel – not far off from the unclassified state of the art. To develop such an advanced domestic capability is no small task and based on similarly sized and capable spacecraft from the US and Europe, MBZ SAT development and the first flightworthy satellite could easily cost $100 million or more.
Russia deems SpaceX’s Crew Dragon and Falcon 9 safe to launch cosmonauts

Seven years after Russian bureaucrat and oligarch Dmitry Rogozin – faced with economic sanctions in response to Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine – suggested that the US send its astronauts to orbit with a trampoline, Rogozin – now head of Roscosms – says that his space agency has deemed that ‘trampoline’ safe enough to carry Russian cosmonauts.
SpaceX Starship nears launch date after successful test of Mars-bound deep space SN20 engine, Elon Musk says

SpaceX will launch its next-generation Starship SN20 rocket next month after successfully testing its deep space Raptor Vacuum engine, Elon Musk has confirmed.The launch will be the first orbital flight for the Mars-bound craft, which is being built to transport people and cargo around the Solar System.Previous Starship prototypes have performed high-altitude flight tests from SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas, but the next stage of development requires a massive Super Heavy rocket in order to propel it to orbit. The November test will see Starship SN20 launch from Starbase before separating from the booster rocket and touching down...
SpaceX: Incredible video shows the Starship engine’s huge power

The Starship, SpaceX’s under-development rocket, is turning up the power. In a video shared via Twitter last week, the space-faring company hosted a static test fire of a prototype Starship rocket. The ship, designed to send the first humans to Mars and establish a city, is currently undergoing testing at SpaceX’s facilities in Texas. This is the first time that the Starship has fired a vacuum variant of its Raptor engine, specifically optimized to propel the rocket through the depths of space.
SpaceX fires up first upgraded Starship engine

CEO Elon Musk has implicitly revealed that SpaceX recently conducted the first test of Starship’s new Raptor 2 engine. Aside from kicking off integrated static fire testing of a refined, operationalized version of Raptor, the first prototype may have briefly become the most powerful engine of its kind ever tested before destroying itself. While not quite as successful as the first static fire campaign of a full-scale Raptor 1 engine, which survived several tests, the first Raptor 2 prototype’s early demise is still a routine part of engine development and is the start of a process that should ultimately produce a Super Heavy booster with 50% more thrust than the next most powerful rocket ever flown.
SpaceX’s SN20 Starship prototype completes its first static fire test

SpaceX has taken a major step towards sending the Starship to orbit. On Thursday night, the private space corporation has conducted the SN20 Starship prototype’s first static fire test as part of its preparation for the spacecraft’s launch. According to Space, the SN20 is currently outfitted with two Raptor engines: A standard “sea-level” Raptor and a vacuum version designed to operate in space. At 8:16PM Eastern time on Thursday, the company fired the latter. SpaceX then revealed on Twitter that it was the first ever firing of a Raptor vacuum engine integrated onto a Starship.
