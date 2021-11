So, heard any good headlines going into this LSU-Ole Miss game?. Yes yes, let's just tackle the two-ton elephant in the room. Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron, just 17 games removed from winning the national title, has been given his walking papers once this season is done with. That is set in stone. Obviously, athletic director Scott Woodward didn't want to see Orgeron pull a Les Miles and save his job for another year with a hot streak at the end of the season (LSU is 4-3 overall, 2-2 in SEC play), so they nipped it in the bud. And thus, the let's-get-the-next-Nick-Saban mentality strikes in the SEC coaching ranks again.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO