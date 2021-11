World No. 6 Andrey Rublev will take on World No. 46 Ilya Ivashka in the round of 16 of the St. Petersburg Open 2021 on October 27, 2021. Rublev comes into this contest after a defeat to French veteran Adrian Mannarino in three sets at the 2021 Kremlin Cup. Being the top-seed, he received a bye in the first round. It has been an up and down time for the Russian on the hard courts, since the start of the Tokyo Games.

TENNIS ・ 6 DAYS AGO