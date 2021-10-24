CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walgreen’s, Walmart, other pharmacies now offering Moderna, J&J booster shots

By Christopher Williams
fox29.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. pharmacies are starting to offer a variety of COVID-19 booster shots days after U.S. health officials approved the extra dose for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Walgreens, Walmart, Sam’s Club and Rite Aid announced they’ll have the Pfizer, Moderna or J&J COVID-19 booster vaccines for eligible patients. CVS will...

www.fox29.com
























