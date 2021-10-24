CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield, WI

AbbyBank Foundation donates $500 to Christmas in July

By Shereen Siewert
 9 days ago
Christmas in July 2021. Photo courtesy AbbyBank.

The AbbyBank Foundation recently donated $500 to the Christmas in July charity for portable game systems and calming toys for hospital recovery and sedation rooms. The Christmas in July Charity is dedicated to helping children at the Marshfield Children’s Hospital by comforting children and their families who endure hospitalizations and medical treatments.

Since 1986, the foundation has made donations to Abbotsford, Appleton, Gresham, Medford, Shawano, Wausau, Weston and neighboring area organizations totaling more than $1 million.

