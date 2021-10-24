CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Teen shot in Halloween party brawl

By Matt Meyer
 9 days ago

SAN DIEGO — A brawl at a Halloween party led to the shooting of a 19-year-old in southeast San Diego overnight, police said.

The fight broke out at the house party on Margarita Street in Valencia Park some time after 2 a.m., according to a San Diego Police Department spokesperson. As some of the guests fought, the victim told officers he heard gunshots behind him, then realized he had been hit. It wasn’t clear if the man, 19, was involved in the initial argument.

Police showed up and found the wounded teen along with another person who had cuts on their face, though it wasn’t clear exactly how they were hurt. Both were taken to the hospital.

When police arrived, they questioned some of the costumed partygoers but did not get a detailed description of the gunman. No one was taken into custody at the house, an officer said.

