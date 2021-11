Germany's Pauline Schäfer placed second on beam at the 2021 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, and she did so while dressed in something rarely seen at women's gymnastics meets: a unitard. Earlier this year, German gymnasts debuted these long-sleeved, long-legged leotards at the 2021 European Gymnastics Championships, and they wore them in other competitions such as the Tokyo Games. Schäfer competed at the latter, and it marked her second Olympics. The unitards make a statement against sexualization in the sport and argue that gymnasts should prioritize wearing what they're most comfortable in.

GYMNASTICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO