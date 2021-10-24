CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fabens, TX

Teen girl dies after high speed rollover in Fabens

By Chris Babcock
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) officials say a teen girl is dead, others injured after a high speed rollover wreck early Sunday morning in Fabens.

On Sunday, October 24 at 1:15 a.m., EPCSO Deputies were sent to the 1200 block of South Fabens/Carlsbad Road about a rollover crash where multiple occupants were ejected.

Once on scene, deputies called the Sheriff’s Office Special Traffic Investigators for help.  When investigators arrived, they found four of the people in the car had been ejected, with one – a 16 year old female – dead at the scene due to the injuries.

“Preliminary investigation shows the red Ford Mustang was traveling southbound on this road at high rate of speed…the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway causing the vehicle to go off the roadway into the desert which it rolled over multiple times.”

Sheriff’s Office Special Traffic Investigators

The survivors were sent to local hospitals for treatment.

EPCSO officials add that the investigation is still on-going, no other information is available, and updates on this crash will be release as received.

