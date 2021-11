The Golden State Warriors advance to 1-0, after defeating the Los Angeles Lakers 121-114 at Staples Center on Tuesday night. After an undefeated preseason, the Dubs began the regular season in a similar fashion, with a win. The Warriors trailed for most of the game, falling behind by as many as 10 points in the third quarter, but used a 24-6 run bridging the third and fourth quarters to take an eight-point lead. The Warriors held on from there to pick up their seventh win in their last nine road games against the Lakers.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO