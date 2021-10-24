CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
JoJo Siwa went brunette to match her 'Dancing With the Stars' partner Jenna Johnson for Halloween

By Palmer Haasch
JoJo Siwa dyed her hair brown to match her "Dancing With the Stars" partner Jenna Johnson.

Danny Moloshok/Reuters; JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

  • JoJo Siwa revealed on Saturday that she had dyed her hair from blonde to brunette.
  • The dye job was so that Siwa could match with her "Dancing With the Stars" partner, Jenna Johnson.
  • According to Siwa's post, she dyed her hair and painted her toenails to match Johnson.

JoJo Siwa has once again dyed her iconic blonde high ponytail brunette, and this time around it's so that she can match with her "Dancing With the Stars" partner Jenna Johnson in honor of Halloween.

Siwa posted several photos on Instagram on Saturday revealing her new hair color, posing with Johnson in a practice room to highlight their similarities. In the first photo in Siwa's post, the pair appear in a mirror, wearing identical red athleisure sets with white sneakers and socks, jean jackets, and twin brunette ponytails.

"It's almost Halloween.... So today I decided to dress up as @jennajohnson," Siwa wrote in the caption of the post, which currently has over 402,000 likes. "Made sure I hit every detail from HEAD to TOE!!! Literally colored my hair and painted my toes."

Siwa and Johnson are currently competing as a pair on "Dancing With the Stars," making history as the show's first same-gender pair to do so. They recently landed the season's first perfect score with a foxtrot, scoring 40 out of 40 with choreography set to "Look at Me, I'm Sandra Dee (Reprise)" from "Grease."

Siwa has dyed her hair dark drown in the past to positive reception, Insider previously reported . In a TikTok video posted in June 2020, Siwa filmed a video of herself lip-syncing along to Miley Cyrus' "Can't Be Tamed," transitioning to the new, brunette hair color halfway through the video. To date, it's amassed 2.5 million likes.

Johnson, Siwa's "Dancing With the Stars" partner, seemed to approve of the transformation.

"@itsjojosiwa decided to dress up as me today for rehearsal... it's the details for me!!" Johnson wrote in the caption of a Saturday TikTok post with Siwa showing off their matching looks.

Read the original article on Insider

