Dune fans have anticipated this past weekend for years – and in two distinct ways. Obviously the first is the actual opportunity to see Denis Villeneuve’s Dune on the big screen (as intended by the filmmakers) and experience what it’s like to be taken away to the desert planet of Arrakis. The other reason has been in anxiety looking forward to the box office returns, understanding the numbers as a key influence in Warner Bros. giving the green light to a sequel. Well, now the receipts are in, and I’m excited to say that the news is very good.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO