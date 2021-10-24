Tommy Prine, son of legendary songwriter, to perform in region

Legendary Doors guitarist Robby Krieger, will be performing along with Vanilla Fudge this Saturday night, Oct. 30 at Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center in Sugar Loaf, NY. Robby Krieger co-wrote many of the Doors hits including "Light My Fire", "Love Me Two Times", "Touch Me" and "Love Her Madly". He was ranked by Rolling Stones as one of the 100 greatest guitarists of all time. Robby Krieger continued to record and perform after the Doors disbanded following the death of Jim Morrison, including with his former Doors band mates John Densmore and Ray Manzarak. Krieger just released his first-ever memoir Set the Night on Fire: Living, Dying, and Playing Guitar With the Doors. This show Saturday night will mark a rare Hudson Valley appearance from the rock n roll hall of famer. I can't recall the last time, if ever, when the Doors guitarist played the Hudson Valley area. This will be a show not to miss. Listen afternoons this week for the Mystery Riff at 4:20 pm for your chance to win Robby Krieger Band tickets. You can get more info on the show and purchase tickets here.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO