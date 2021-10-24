Gary Neville clashes with Jamie Carragher and Graeme Souness over whether Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should change his coaching staff... with the former Man United defender insisting sacking them is 'the last thing I would do'

Gary Neville insisted Manchester United should not sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his coaching staff following a humiliating 5-0 loss against Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Speaking on Sky Sports after United had been dismantled by their arch-rivals, Graeme Souness and Jamie Carragher stopped short of calling for the Norwegian to lose his job but insisted he should surround himself with better coaches.

'The manager might need some help, he talks about great staff, what I'm looking at there is that the manager needs different people around to make sense of what he's not seeing,' Souness said.

Gary Neville was adamant Manchester United should not sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

'Sometimes they dropped off, sometimes it was in-between, you are playing against one of the best teams in football.'

Carragher echoed the Scotsman's thoughts, suggesting Solskjaer's job was made even harder by the fact he lacks the kind of elite coaching staff that was available to some of his rivals.

'Manchester United should have the best coaches in the world,' he said.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the manager, you need to have someone like Carlos Quieroz in as an assistant.

Solskjaer looked crestfallen as his side shipped five goals against Liverpool on Sunday

The Norwegian admitted his team were at 'rock bottom' after a dismal capitulation

'Yes Mike Phelan came in, but I don't think he's the coach. Michael Carrick, Kieran McKenna, they have never coached before in their lives. They can't be all there at the same time. You have to have someone who has been there and done that.'

Neville, however, urged his former club to resist calls for wholesale changes and insisted United's main problems were on the pitch rather than off it.

'On the pitch, it's not good enough. I was a manager for four months and I had a terrible time and this will put a massive pressure on him,' he said.

Mike Phelan (right) may not be what Solskjaer needs to succeed, Graeme Souness said

Jamie Carragher suggested Michael Carrick (left) was too inexperienced at this level

'The last thing I would do is turn on his staff? Are we sacking his staff? If the muck hits the fan, everyone gets a bit.'

United were totally abject on Sunday, conceding two goals in the first 13 minutes as Naby Keita and Diogo Jota gave Liverpool the perfect start.

Mohamed Salah scored twice in seven minutes before the break as Liverpool became the first team in Premier League history to score four goals in the first 45 minutes at Old Trafford.

Mohamed Salah scored twice in the first half as Liverpool went into the break 4-0 up

The Egyptian became the first ever player to score a Premier League hat-trick at Old Trafford

The defeat piled further pressure on Solskjaer, who admitted his team were at 'rock bottom' after the game, and Souness suggested the Norwegian needed an expert hand to help him save his job.

'Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's CV was managing Molde and managing Cardiff and he gets the biggest job in world football on the basis of that,' he said.

'That will tell you he needs someone with him.

'He's been there three years and it's not working. It's not getting through to the players. Someone has to get the message across.'