Gary Neville clashes with Jamie Carragher and Graeme Souness over whether Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should change his coaching staff... with the former Man United defender insisting sacking them is 'the last thing I would do'

By Dan Cancian For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 9 days ago

Gary Neville insisted Manchester United should not sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his coaching staff following a humiliating 5-0 loss against Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Speaking on Sky Sports after United had been dismantled by their arch-rivals, Graeme Souness and Jamie Carragher stopped short of calling for the Norwegian to lose his job but insisted he should surround himself with better coaches.

'The manager might need some help, he talks about great staff, what I'm looking at there is that the manager needs different people around to make sense of what he's not seeing,' Souness said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c0shs_0cbHsTqc00
Gary Neville was adamant Manchester United should not sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

'Sometimes they dropped off, sometimes it was in-between, you are playing against one of the best teams in football.'

Carragher echoed the Scotsman's thoughts, suggesting Solskjaer's job was made even harder by the fact he lacks the kind of elite coaching staff that was available to some of his rivals.

'Manchester United should have the best coaches in the world,' he said.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the manager, you need to have someone like Carlos Quieroz in as an assistant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18z73a_0cbHsTqc00
Solskjaer looked crestfallen as his side shipped five goals against Liverpool on Sunday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P5HZI_0cbHsTqc00
The Norwegian admitted his team were at 'rock bottom' after a dismal capitulation

'Yes Mike Phelan came in, but I don't think he's the coach. Michael Carrick, Kieran McKenna, they have never coached before in their lives. They can't be all there at the same time. You have to have someone who has been there and done that.'

Neville, however, urged his former club to resist calls for wholesale changes and insisted United's main problems were on the pitch rather than off it.

'On the pitch, it's not good enough. I was a manager for four months and I had a terrible time and this will put a massive pressure on him,' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MSYnJ_0cbHsTqc00
Mike Phelan (right) may not be what Solskjaer needs to succeed, Graeme Souness said
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wA99K_0cbHsTqc00
Jamie Carragher suggested Michael Carrick (left) was too inexperienced at this level

'The last thing I would do is turn on his staff? Are we sacking his staff? If the muck hits the fan, everyone gets a bit.'

United were totally abject on Sunday, conceding two goals in the first 13 minutes as Naby Keita and Diogo Jota gave Liverpool the perfect start.

Mohamed Salah scored twice in seven minutes before the break as Liverpool became the first team in Premier League history to score four goals in the first 45 minutes at Old Trafford.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0puQom_0cbHsTqc00
Mohamed Salah scored twice in the first half as Liverpool went into the break 4-0 up
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G85BG_0cbHsTqc00
The Egyptian became the first ever player to score a Premier League hat-trick at Old Trafford

The defeat piled further pressure on Solskjaer, who admitted his team were at 'rock bottom' after the game, and Souness suggested the Norwegian needed an expert hand to help him save his job.

'Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's CV was managing Molde and managing Cardiff and he gets the biggest job in world football on the basis of that,' he said.

'That will tell you he needs someone with him.

'He's been there three years and it's not working. It's not getting through to the players. Someone has to get the message across.'

Daily Mail

'We needed to dominate and I think we did': Hat-trick hero Mohamed Salah hails Liverpool's sublime win at Manchester United... as Graeme Souness insists there is NOBODY he would swap the Egyptian for

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah was left delighted after his side humiliated Manchester United 5-0 at Old Trafford on Sunday. The Egyptian scored his third hat-trick for The Reds after Naby Keita and Diogo Jota gave his side a 2-0 lead just 13 minutes into the game - leaving the home crowd shell-shocked.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer defends his record since succeeding Jose Mourinho as he insists Manchester United 'ARE making progress'... but the stats don't back up beleaguered boss!

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can only hope Manchester United put up as good a defensive performance against Atalanta on Wednesday night as he himself did on the eve of this Group F tie at Old Trafford. A few days after leaking four goals at Leicester, United must pick themselves up for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

'A strange interview... A silly thing to say': Jamie Carragher warns Ole Gunnar Solskjaer his 'they know better' jibe at Man United fans was WRONG, and says he'll need them on-side to survive in his job

Jamie Carragher has warned Ole Gunnar Solskjaer he was 'silly' to take a swipe at Manchester United's fans after some jeered the team off at half-time before their thrilling comeback against Atalanta. Solskjaer said post-match that the fans 'know they're better than that' after what he described as 'grumbling' with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Jamie Carragher is RIGHT to favour Mason Greenwood over Cristiano Ronaldo in his combined Man United and Liverpool XI, while Gary Neville can make a decent case for Harry Maguire over Joel Matip... but should Paul Pogba have been picked?

Manchester United's clash with Liverpool may not be until Sunday afternoon but debates are already raging about the relative strengths of the two bitter rivals. Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville were invited to select a combined XI from the two teams on Sky's Monday Night Football show - and it's fair to say there were some interesting disagreements.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Gary Neville DOES lay into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his coaching staff after Manchester United's 'really disturbing' first half capitulation against Liverpool as he warns it puts 'massive pressure' on the Norwegian

Gary Neville has laid into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after Manchester United were put to the sword by Liverpool in a first-half shocker saw them go in at half-time 4-0 down. Naby Keita scored after just five minutes for the Reds and it didn't let up from there for the hosts, with Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah (twice) cashing in as the Red Devils made an astonishing capitulation in front of furious fans.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer suggests Jamie Carragher tried to destabilise Manchester United by insisting the club needed a 'better manager' ahead of Liverpool clash... as under-fire boss defends misfiring side's progress

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has suggested that Jamie Carragher claiming Manchester United need a 'better manager' was an attempt to destabilise the club ahead of their crunch clash against Liverpool this weekend. Speaking on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, Carragher praised Solskjaer's work in charge, but believes that United will need...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

