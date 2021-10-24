CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Sam Darnold benched in 4th quarter by Panthers

By Grey Papke
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sam Darnold may be running out of chances with a second NFL team. The Carolina Panthers opted to bench Darnold in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against...

larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Everyone Has The Same Message For Terry Bradshaw

We’re a couple of weeks removed from Terry Bradshaw’s wild claim about Sam Darnold, which means it’s time to revisit it…. Earlier in October, the FOX analyst claimed that the Carolina Panthers hit on the best quarterback in franchise history when they acquired Darnold from the Jets. “I think [the...
NFL
The Spun

The Panthers Are Reportedly Signing A New Quarterback

The Carolina Panthers are reportedly signing a new quarterback. Carolina’s starter, Sam Darnold, is in concussion protocol. The Panthers quarterback left Sunday’s game after taking a scary-looking blow to the head. Carolina was led by Phillip Walker the rest of the way, as the NFC South franchise defeated divisional rival Atlanta, 19-13, to improve to 4-4 on the season.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
FanSided

Sam Darnold benching should notify Texans to trade Deshaun Watson

If there’s anything as intentional subliminal messaging, the Panthers showed they want Deshaun Watson. In their abysmal loss to the New York Giants today, the Carolina Panthers benched Sam Darnold in favor of ex-XFL star P.J. Walker. In a highly questionable move, Carolina traded for Darnold in the offseason. There was a random 3-0 start, and then the four-game losing streak has brought the Panthers right back down to earth.
NFL
CBS Sports

Panthers' Matt Rhule hasn't looked into Deshaun Watson, believes Sam Darnold 'will be a great quarterback'

Earlier this week, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reported that the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins want to finalize a deal for star quarterback Deshaun Watson before the Nov. 2 NFL trade deadline. The Dolphins aren't the only team that has been tied to Watson, however, and it's possible another franchise could step in and steal Watson in the eleventh hour. One of these dark horses in the Watson sweepstakes could be the Carolina Panthers.
NFL
FanSided

5 quarterbacks the Panthers could target not named Deshaun Watson

Which quarterbacks could the Carolina Panthers potentially target to improve their fortunes not named Deshaun Watson?. The ongoing and growing speculation linking the Carolina Panthers with a trade for Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans is a divisive topic within the team’s fanbase. From a talent standpoint, there is absolutely no denying how the former Clemson star would help the organization become a postseason challenger, but this situation is not as simple as that.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Carolina Panthers#The New York Giants
profootballnetwork.com

Do the Carolina Panthers favor Deshaun Watson over Sam Darnold?

The Carolina Panthers are sitting at 3-3 on the season, fresh off of three straight losses. A key factor in those games? Sam Darnold throwing 6 interceptions. After starting the year on fire with his new team, he has cooled off. Do the Panthers have buyer’s remorse? According to what sources tell PFN Insider Tony Pauline, the Panthers may be eyeing Deshaun Watson as a potential replacement if things don’t turn around.
NFL
SportsGrid

Panthers Remain Committed to Sam Darnold; Not Interested in DeShaun Watson

Https://twitter.com/PLeonardNYDN/status/1451203889202663424. Darnold’s tenure with the Jets was nothing short of a disaster, but they did not put him in a position to succeed. There was some hope that a change of scenery would help unlock his potential, and he did start the year red hot. He racked up three touchdowns passes while averaging 8.44 adjusted yards per attempt, and he added three touchdowns with his legs.
NFL
247Sports

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule challenges QB Sam Darnold

The Carolina Panthers lost 34-28 in overtime Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. After Week 6, the Panthers are now 3-3 on the 2021 NFL season. They won their first three games. In the loss, quarterback Sam Darnold completed just 17 of 41 pass attempts for 207 yards and a touchdown to an interception. The day after the game, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was honest about his quarterback's recent production or lack thereof.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CharlotteObserver.com

Panthers vs Giants live updates: Sam Darnold and Carolina struggling at halftime

Just over a month ago, coming into the Panthers’ season-opener with the Jets, the shiniest story lines involved quarterback Sam Darnold. How would his tenure begin in Carolina? And what would it be like for Darnold to play against his old team, one that saw him fall short (not necessarily by the total fault of his own) of the expectations bestowed upon him?
NFL
Raleigh News & Observer

Analysis: Understanding what’s wrong with Sam Darnold and if the Panthers can fix it

As usual, my mother said it best on Sunday during the Panthers’ 25-3 loss to the New York Giants. “Jeez,” she sighed. “Carolina doesn’t look like a 3-3 football team at all.”. She knows ball but this wasn’t a eureka! moment. Instead, she stated the obvious while unknowingly indicting coach...
NFL
247Sports

Carolina football: Matt Rhule downplays significance of QB Sam Darnold's benching

Not a lot went right for the Carolina Panthers in Sunday’s game against the New York Giants, as they managed just three points in the 23-point loss. The Panthers did make quite a stir in the fourth quarter, when they elected to bench starting quarterback Sam Darnold in favor of backup P.J. Walker.
NFL
chatsports.com

Panthers vs Falcons offensive preview: Can Sam Darnold turn it around?

The Carolina Panthers (3-4) head to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday to take on the Atlanta Falcons (3-3). Both teams possess similarly mediocre records, but the Panthers have lost four straight games while the Falcons have won their last two (granted, against the lowly Jets and Dolphins). Let’s...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
53K+
Followers
10K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy