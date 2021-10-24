Sam Darnold benched in 4th quarter by Panthers
Sam Darnold may be running out of chances with a second NFL team. The Carolina Panthers opted to bench Darnold in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against...larrybrownsports.com
Sam Darnold may be running out of chances with a second NFL team. The Carolina Panthers opted to bench Darnold in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against...larrybrownsports.com
Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.https://larrybrownsports.com
Comments / 0