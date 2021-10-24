CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attorney General Ken Paxton concerned about taxpayer dollars, asylum changes, unfinished border wall

By Christina Aguayo
 9 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – As the Biden administration announced their plans to terminate all border-wall contracts within the Laredo and Rio Grande Valley sectors earlier this month, video surfaced showing more than $50 million in border wall panels, lying on the ground in La Joya Texas, rusting away.

Attorney General Ken Paxton talks impacts of illegal immigration, “The harm is the massive increase in crime.”

Those panels that were meant to build about 100 miles of border barrier were already paid for by taxpayer dollars. The administration now has plans to use the border wall funding to conduct environmental surveys.

In addition, according to a statement from Senator Richard Shelby out of Alabama, the democrats have introduced a bill that would allow border wall funding to be used to remove existing border barrier on public lands

One of the most prominent figures in Texas, Attorney General Ken Paxton gave us an exclusive one on one interview and said that the Biden Administration is not legally allowed to use those funds for anything but construction of the southern border wall, and if he does, Paxton said he will take action.

“First of all he’s not supposed to be able to do that. Congress is the one that authorized the money to be used for the building of the barrier. The agencies themselves said that wall works, we all know it does. The results speak for themselves…The Biden Administration is wasting taxpayer dollars, they’re not following federal law, they’re not following the directives of congress. I can promise you this, you will see action from my state and potentially other states to force him to follow current law and force him to follow what congress provided which was funds to build the wall to help border patrol stop illegal immigration.”

Attorney General Ken Paxton

Meanwhile, the Attorney General said that while his office is just hearing about the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration services rule change, he’s very concerned.

The rule change will potentially shift the power to grant asylum out of the hands of immigration judges, and into the hands of asylum officers.

Obama sharply criticizes Youngkin in Va. governor’s race

“I’m very concerned about it because its seems like it’s designed to speed the process up, which I don’t have an issue with that,” Paxton said, “But it will maybe make it easier to get asylum when you don’t necessarily qualify. I am very concerned that it’s going from judges, who are more likely qualified to look at the legal part of this, as opposed to non lawyers or non judges who are doing this for customs and immigration.”

The email announcement of the rule change was revealed this last week by a Department of Homeland Security insider who told Project Veritas that the move is being made very quietly, and will be the biggest shift in immigration policy he’s seen in his lifetime.

Here’s the link on how to weigh in on the rule change, and immigration issues such as these

CONGRESS & COURTS
