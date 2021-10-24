Police hoping to ID two kids found in Gainesville

Gainesville police looking to identify two children found on the highway. (Gainesville Police Department)

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Gainesville police are trying to identify two children they found near the highway Sunday afternoon.

Officers say the pair of boys were found along the busy Browns Bridge Road near Atlanta Highway.

Investigators have not yet been able to learn any information about the children, so they are hoping someone in the public will recognize them.

Anyone with information on the two children is asked to contact police at 770-531-6768.

