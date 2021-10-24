CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

Police hoping to ID two kids found in Gainesville

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 9 days ago
Gainesville police looking to identify two children found on the highway. (Gainesville Police Department)

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Gainesville police are trying to identify two children they found near the highway Sunday afternoon.

Officers say the pair of boys were found along the busy Browns Bridge Road near Atlanta Highway.

Investigators have not yet been able to learn any information about the children, so they are hoping someone in the public will recognize them.

Anyone with information on the two children is asked to contact police at 770-531-6768.

Doris Glenn
8d ago

It’s so sad that you can make a joke out of this,what if your kids was missing it is amazing to know that we have people in this world with such a cold heart not only do my prayer go out for the children but also for you because you need prayer.

Debbie Morgan
8d ago

ask somebody that came over on the bus. better yet ask Biden. IT was his bright idea to bring all of them over. parent or no parent

