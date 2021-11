The Louis Vuitton Pillow collection is a puffy range of purses for consumers seeking out a way to incorporate a touch of coziness into their everyday wardrobe as the weather continues to get colder. The collection includes bags that are all characterized by their pillow-like construction, which calls to mind bedding as well as puffer jackets that are a mainstay when it comes to winter apparel. The various pieces are each crafted using the ECONYL material that is sustainable and helps to enhance their overall durability.

