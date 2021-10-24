Car crashes into creek following police chase in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A vehicle crash occurred in Winslow Township on Oct. 21 after a driver tried to flee police and ended up crashing into a creek.

Police spotted a 1999 Acura Integra illegally pass another vehicle at the intersection of Street Ramp 322 and Rathmel Boulevard at 2:53 a.m.









When police attempted to make a traffic stop, the driver, 18-year-old Peyton Shaw tried to flee from police at a high rate of speed, according to the report.

During the chase, police say the Acura missed a left turn and went off-road hitting a mailbox before hitting a tree and coming to a final rest in a creek. Shaw was not injured.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.