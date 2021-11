With a game-winning kick by Younghoe Koo, the Atlanta Falcons beat the Miami Dolphins, 30-28, in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season. The Dolphins played like a fish out of water early in the game and dug themselves into 20-7 and 27-14 holes before coming back to take a 28-27 lead with 2:33 left in the game. But that was too much time for Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, who found rookie tight end Kyle Pitts twice to set up a 36-yard field goal for the win.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO