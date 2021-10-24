CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

UN Security Council mission visits Mali, urges February vote

By BABA AHMED Associated Press
Times Daily
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBAMAKO, Mali (AP) — A U.N. Security Council mission that is visiting Mali this weekend to assess...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

UN chief to Sudan army: Reverse coup, take heed of protests

The U.N. secretary general urged Sudan s generals on Sunday to reverse their takeover of the country, a day after tens of thousands of people took to the streets in the largest pro-democracy protest since last week's coup.Antonio Guterres said the generals should “take heed” of Saturday’s protests. “Time to go back to the legitimate constitutional arrangements,” he said in a tweet.He was referring to a power-sharing deal that established joint military-civilian rule following the ouster of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government in April 2019.Guterres expressed concern about violence against protesters on Saturday, calling for perpetrators...
ADVOCACY
Times Daily

The Latest: UN Security Council to discuss Sunday on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS -- The U.N. Security Council has scheduled an emergency closed-door meeting on the coup in Sudan for Tuesday afternoon. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00...
WORLD
US News and World Report

'An Epidemic' of Coups, U.N. Chief Laments, Urging Security Council to Act

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.N. chief Antonio Guterres assailed what he called "an epidemic of coup d'états" on Tuesday and urged the Security Council to act to effectively deter them as the 15-member body prepared to discuss the military takeover in Sudan. "The Sudanese people has shown very clearly their...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

Russia urges UN mission to ensure security of staff in Russian Office in Pristina

Moscow [Russia], October 23 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia calls on the United Nations Mission in Kosovo to guarantee security for the employees in the Russian office in Pristina, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Saturday. On Friday, the president of the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo, Vjosa Osmani, announced that...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un Security Council#Mali#Bamako#West African#U N Security Council#Ap
KEYT

US ambassador to UN urges Mali to hold February elections

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The United States representative to the United Nations stressed the importance of Mali’s return to civilian rule through democratic elections in February after she visited the West African nation as part of a U.N. Security Council mission. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield spoke to reporters online Friday from Libreville, Gabon, after visiting Mali and Niger. She said that in her meetings with Mali’s transitional government and civic groups she reiterated that the United States stands firmly with the people of Mali in their aspirations for democracy, peace, development and respect for human rights.
POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Senior UN Human Rights official to visit Mali from Nov 1-6

New York [US], October 29 (ANI/Sputnik): UN Assistant Secretary-General for Human Rights Ilze Brands Kehris will pay a six-day working visit to Mali starting November 1 to address the human rights situation in the Western African nation and the whole Sahel region, dogged by insecurity, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said on Friday.
UNITED NATIONS
Shore News Network

U.N. Libya mission urges parliamentary vote on Dec. 24

TUNIS (Reuters) – The United Nations Libya mission said on Saturday that the country’s parliament should amend its election law to hold both presidential and parliamentary elections on Dec. 24 as originally envisioned in a peace plan. The House of Representatives (HoR), Libya’s eastern-based parliament, has issued separate laws for...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

UN Security Council adopts resolution on protection of education in armed conflict

New York [US], October 30 (ANI/Xinhua): The UN Security Council on Friday adopted a resolution on the protection of education in armed conflict. Resolution 2601, which won the unanimous support of the 15-member council, strongly condemns all violations of applicable international law involving the recruitment and use of children by parties to armed conflict as well as their re-recruitment, killing and maiming, rape and other forms of sexual violence, and abductions.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
San Diego Union-Tribune

Ethiopia's PM defiant as rival Tigray forces make advances

Ethiopia's prime minister has called on citizens to redouble their efforts to combat the rival Tigray forces who claim to have seized key cities on a major highway leading to the capital A move on the capital of Addis Ababa is a new phase in the war that has killed thousands of people since fighting broke out a year ago between Ethiopian and allied forces and Tigray ones who had long dominated the national government
POLITICS
The Independent

Ethiopia orders emergency as Tigray forces threaten capital

Ethiopia’s government declared a national state of emergency Tuesday as rival Tigray forces threaten to move on the capital and the country’s yearlong war escalates quickly.The declaration by the Council of Ministers was the clearest sign of alarm yet from the government of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed who a year ago this week allowed soldiers from a neighboring country to invade the Tigray region and pursue the Tigray forces alongside Ethiopian troops. Thousands of people have been killed since then.The United States has warned the Tigray forces, who long dominated the national government before Abiy took office,...
POLITICS
The Independent

China and Russia urge UN Security Council to lift North Korea sanctions

China and Russia have urged the United Nations Security Council to lift sanctions on North Korea to “enhance the livelihood” of the civilian population.The draft proposal seeks to ease sanctions by removing a ban on Pyongyang’s exports of statues, seafood and textiles. It also proposes that the ban on North Koreans working abroad must be removed and inter-Korean rail and road cooperation projects should be exempt from sanctions.It seeks to acknowledge “the difficult situation of economy and livelihood of the DPRK [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea] in recent years, underscoring the necessity to respect the legitimate security concerns of the...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Ethiopia declares nationwide emergency as rebels advance

Ethiopia declared a nationwide state of emergency on Tuesday and ordered residents of Addis Ababa to prepare to defend their neighbourhoods amid fears that Tigrayan rebels were heading for the capital. - Rebel gains - Earlier Tuesday, officials in Addis Ababa announced new security measures for the city's five million residents, requiring that all firearms be registered within two days.
POLITICS
Times Daily

International envoy: Bosnian Serbs trying to break up Bosnia

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — The chief international representative in Bosnia is warning that the war-scarred Balkan nation could face the biggest “existential threat of the post-war period” if the international community does not curb threatened separatist actions by Bosnian Serbs. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers...
POLITICS
dallassun.com

Myanmar army retaliates, destroys hundreds of houses in Chin

On Friday, the Myanmar army blasted a restive western town, damaging hundreds of houses as part of a broader campaign on communities defying the military coup. Thantlang, in western Chin State, was shelled after a clash with a local self-defense unit. According to a local monitoring group, the Southeast Asian...
MILITARY
dallassun.com

US Suspends Ethiopia's Duty-Free Access Over Tigray Violations

Citing 'gross violations of internationally recognized human rights,' the United States on Tuesday said it suspended Ethiopia's duty-free access to the U.S. market. Mali and Guinea will also lose access under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA). 'Today, President Biden announced three countries will be terminated from the AGOA...
U.S. POLITICS
Times Daily

German charged with membership in foreign terror groups

BERLIN (AP) — Federal prosecutors have charged a German woman with membership in two foreign terrorist groups, violating weapons law and committing her son as a fighter to a foreign terrorist group. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial...
EUROPE
The Independent

'Adapt or die:' Africa presses for more climate support

African leaders and campaigners are pressing the international community to do more to help poorer and vulnerable nations adapt to climate change, seizing on evidence showing the continent to be the most endangered by the effects of global warming. The head of the African Union, Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi said other parts of the world must contribute half of the $25 billion the continent needs to run an adaptation program over the next five years. The balance will come from the African Development Bank. Tshisekedi spoke Tuesday before an Africa-focused summit at the U.N. climate conference in the...
ENVIRONMENT
Times Daily

Bulgaria sends troops to border to halt migrants from Turkey

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria is deploying 350 troops and 40 army vehicles along its southern border with Turkey to help border police deal with a growing migrant influx, the Defense Ministry said Tuesday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After...
MILITARY
AFP

US sees promise in Sudan protest 'restraint'

A US envoy on Tuesday applauded what he saw as restraint during Sudan's demonstrations against the military coup, seeing a hopeful sign for a peaceful return to civilian-backed rule. The United States had voiced alarm and warned Sudan's military not to use force ahead of mass protests called for Saturday over the October 25 ouster of the civilian leadership. Jeffrey Feltman, the US special envoy for the Horn of Africa, said that death toll of three was "far too many" but added, "We also commend those members of security forces who exercised restraint and upheld their obligations to respect human rights." Feltman said demonstrators also showed restraint by mostly avoiding sensitive military sites.
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy