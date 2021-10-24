Let computers do it: Film set tragedy spurs call to ban guns

The ABC cop drama has, effective immediately, made the change to its gun policy in wake of Baldwin shooting and killing director of photography Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza on Thursday while rehearsing a scene for his indie movie Rust in New Mexico. "Showrunner Alexi Hawley led the charge for the change as sources say he informed ABC executives that production would no longer be using quarter or half loads while filming the Nathan Fillion-led drama," reports The Hollywood Reporter's Lesley Goldberg. "The series has, over the past two seasons, primarily used CGI to portray muzzle flashes but occasionally used 'live' weapons on 'big, outside set pieces.' That policy ended Friday as Hawley sent a memo to staff, exclusively obtained by THR, outlining the changes designed to improve the safety on the set of the Entertainment One and ABC Signature series." In his memo, Hawley wrote: "The tragic events in New Mexico yesterday have shaken us all, and our hearts go out to the friends and family of Halyna Hutchins and Joel Souza. As of today, it is now policy on The Rookie that all gunfire on set will be Air Soft guns with CG muzzle flashes added in post. There will be no more 'live' weapons on the show. The safety our cast and crew is too important. Any risk is too much risk."

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 11 DAYS AGO