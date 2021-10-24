CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Wilkes-Barre fight leaves one person dead

Newswatch 16
Newswatch 16
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — One person is dead following a fight overnight in Wilkes-Barre. Police say they were called to a fight around 1:30 a.m. along Academy Street. When they arrived, they...

www.wnep.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newswatch 16

Flames force families from homes in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A firefighter had to go to the hospital after a duplex burned on Scranton's west side. Crews were called to Gregory Place just after 2 p.m. on Monday. The city's fire captain says the fire started on the right side of the duplex home. One person was...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Police: One shot, hospitalized in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — One person was shot around 2 p.m. in Wilkes-Barre on Sunday. Police believe at least two people got into an argument between Ralph and Chester Streets in the city, and a man was shot. He was taken to the hospital; his condition is unknown. The suspect took...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
Wilkes-barre, PA
Crime & Safety
Newswatch 16

Driver charged in deadly Wayne County crash

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Lackawanna County has been charged in a deadly crash in Wayne County. James Gerrity, 59, of Dunmore, is charged with homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault by vehicle, and other related charges. Investigators believe Gerrity drove over the center on Route 6...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Plea for people to lock their cars after break-ins

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — Police in Lehighton are urging residents to lock their car doors. The warning comes after a rash of more than a dozen car break-ins over the past couple of weeks. "That's still staggering, considering that we don't have many people living here. It's mind-blowing, and I think...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Fatal car crash in Wyoming County

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Wyoming County. A tractor-trailer and a pickup truck collided head-on around noon on Monday. The accident happened on Route 309 in Monroe Township, near Beaumont. Police say the pickup truck swerved into the path of the tractor-trailer,...
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Newstip Hotline
Newswatch 16

11-year-old fatally stabbed in Bradford County

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. — State police in Bradford County are investigating after an 11-year-old was stabbed to death. Troopers say a 9-year-old and an 11-year-old got into a fight over a toy at a home along Randall Road in Ridgebury Township, near Gillett, around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. Officers say...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Dirt bike rider dies after Clinton County collision

MILL HALL, Pa. — A man riding an unregistered dirt bike on a road in Clinton County died after being hit by a vehicle. Scott Conrad, 34, of Mill Hall, died after being struck at Hogan Boulevard and Draketown Road in Bald Eagle Township, near Mill Hall. It happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, according to state police.
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Newswatch 16

Pedestrian hit and killed in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Police are investigating a deadly hit and run in the Diamond City. Cops say a man was trying to Cross Spring Street near the Dunkin Donuts Thursday morning when he was struck by a car. The victim died at the hospital. No word on what led up...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

Pedestrian dies after crash in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — One man is dead after being hit and killed in Scranton. The coroner says Jonathan Minicozzi, 58, died of multiple traumatic injuries. According to police, Minicozzi was walking along North Main Avenue just after 11 a.m. on Friday when he was struck by a car. He later...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Two women face off for Lackawanna County judge

SCRANTON, Pa. — In Lackawanna County, it's an all-female field for Court of Common Pleas judge. Republican Nisha Arora on Waverly and Democrat Mary Walsh Dempsey of Scranton are the two women vying for Lackawanna County judge. They both consider it a long-overdue honor to run to be the fourth...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Child severely injured in incident at home in Hazleton

HAZLETON, Pa. — A 6-year-old child was traumatically injured while at home Thursday night in Luzerne County. Responders were initially called out to an explosion at the place along West First Street in Hazleton. But as the investigation moved forward, police are now saying it was not an explosion. Officials...
HAZLETON, PA
Newswatch 16

Haunted trail of treats in Hazleton

HAZLETON, Pa. — Kids had one thing on their minds on Sunday, getting lots and lots of candy. Children in Luzerne County came out to Hazleton's Annual Haunted Trail of Treats at City View Park. Members of the community lined the park's new walking trail to hand out candy to...
HAZLETON, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Wilkes-Barre local news

 https://www.wnep.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy