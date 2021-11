KENT COUNTY, MI-- There’s a family in Comstock Park that creates a popular, incredibly detailed and elaborate Halloween display at their home each year. Jennifer Dunahee and her family have been transforming their yard, walls and roof into a fairytale and Halloween themed display for 13 years and collaborating for four years with the Humane Society of Kent County to solicit donations for animals in need.

