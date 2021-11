Week 7 of the 2021 college football season certainly did not disappoint. Iowa, just one week after achieving its highest ranking in the AP poll since 1985, couldn’t throw the ball to save its College Football Playoff life. Quarterback Spencer Petras threw four picks, while disgruntled Tennessee fans seemed to throw trash onto the field with more accuracy. Arkansas fell from grace, as the Razorbacks followed up a 4-0 start to the season with its third consecutive loss — this time to unranked Auburn.

