Chad Henne in at quarterback for Chiefs in Week 7

By Aidan McGrath
 9 days ago

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne will replace Patrick Mahomes (head/neck) in Sunday's game against the Tennessee...

Bleacher Report

7 NFL Starters Likely to Lose Their Jobs Soon

While coaches resist the urge to hit the panic button amid a slow start to the season, they'll make necessary changes to pull their teams out of a rut or replace a weak link on the roster. Every week, clubs have to tweak starting lineups because of injuries, but in...
NFL
State
Kansas State
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs, Steelers Trade

On Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a trade involving outside linebacker Melvin Ingram. According to multiple reports, the Chiefs have traded a sixth-round pick to the Steelers in return for Ingram. Ingram requested a trade last week due to a lack of playing time in...
NFL
NBC Sports

Patrick Mahomes replaced by Chad Henne after taking brutal hit

Things have gone from bad to worse for the Chiefs. Kansas City, which trails 27-3, has taken some vicious hits from the Titans today. The most recent came with 8:19 remaining and left Patrick Mahomes dazed initially. Mahomes was sacked with Denico Autry having Mahomes’ legs wrapped up as Jeffery...
NFL
News-Democrat

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes not expected to miss time after injury

As the Chiefs attempt to re-route the unlikely path of their season, they will at least have their quarterback. Patrick Mahomes is expected to play against the New York Giants in the Chiefs’ next game on Monday, Nov. 1, coach Andy Reid said Monday. The Giants visit Kansas City for a Monday Night Football game.
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs, Jets Reportedly Agree To Deadline Trade

After a relatively slow day ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline, the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets have agreed to a last-minute deal. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Jets will send tight end Dan Brown to Kansas City in exchange for Chiefs offensive lineman Dr. Laurent Duvernay-Tardif. The deal was reported just 24 minutes ahead of the league’s 4 p.m. ET deadline.
NFL
Person
Chad Henne
kingstonthisweek.com

NFL SUNDAY PREVIEW: Top defender calls Chiefs fan base ‘toxic’ ... Kryk's straight-up picks for Week 8

Are things really beginning to split at the seams in Kansas City? In some ways it sure seems so. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. The latest came Saturday morning, in a report at ProFootballTalk.com. Two prominent members of the Chiefs’ atrocious defence went on Instagram to slam the NFL team’s fans for being spoiled by success.
NFL
pff.com

Fantasy Football: NFL Week 7 predictions for every quarterback

Football is back, and life is good. Let’s attempt to predict the future. What follows are my best guesses for every starting quarterback’s defining Week 7 storyline. This will be accomplished through a superlative format, identifying who is most likely to accomplish whatever. Rankings & Projections | WR/CB Matchup Chart...
NFL
#Titans#Veteran#Concussion#American Football#Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Star

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes leaves Titans game after scary hit by Tennessee

Things appeared to go from bad to worse for the Chiefs during Sunday’s game against the Titans in Nashville. On a fourth-down play with the Chiefs trailing by 24 points in the fourth quarter, quarterback Patrick Mahomes took a shot to his head while being sacked by Tennessee’s Denico Autry.
NFL
chatsports.com

The Giants’ head coach, quarterback expect a tough test against Chiefs

In this part of the country, it is currently fashionable to denigrate the Kansas City Chiefs for their 3-4 record... their defense, which is allowing more yards per play than any other NFL team... or their offense, which leads the league both in turnovers and in the percentage of drives ended by turnovers.
NFL
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NFL
Football
Sports
USA Today

Previewing Chiefs vs. Giants Week 8 game on Chiefs Wire Podcast

We’re back with an all-new episode of the Chiefs Wire podcast! This week we’re previewing the Kansas City Chiefs’ week 8 matchup with the New York Giants. Ed Easton Jr. speaks with Chiefs Wire managing editor Charles Goldman, who shares his thoughts on the Chiefs’ disastrous performance in Tennessee last week. Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes talks about his health after leaving last week’s game early and expectations for the team moving forward. Lastly, we look back at Ed Easton Jr’s conversation with Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard after Daniel Jones was named the starter, replacing Eli Manning and Morten Anderson’s experience playing for New York in the first game after 9/11 vs. the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
NFL

