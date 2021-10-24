Packers vs. Washington Inactives: King, Smith Are Out

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly set to add a recently-released pass rusher as they continue to try and build a Super Bowl-caliber roster. Green Bay will add former Houston Texans defensive end Whitney Mercilus, according to NFL writer Aaron Wilson. Mercilus was released by the Texans this week after nine-plus years with the organization.
Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley signed on to the Indianapolis Colts practice squad on Monday. Hundley has been moved on and off the active squad with the Colts this season, as they deal with an evolving quarterback situation. The UCLA product was drafted by the Packers in the...
The Green Bay Packers released one of their veteran cornerbacks on Tuesday, as their secondary continues to recover from injuries. Quinton Dunbar was cut from the team, his third time being cut by a team this season. Packers release veteran cornerback. “[The] Packers cut veteran cornerback Quinton Dunbar,” reported Dov...
Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is not worried about Patrick Mahomes and his recent struggles with the Kansas City Chiefs. After all, for Rodgers, it’s a normal occurrence that all great players have encountered and will experience throughout their careers. Ahead of the Packers’ Week 9 showdown with the...
The Los Angeles Rams and former Pro Bowl receiver DeSean Jackson have mutually agreed to seek a trade partner ahead of the Nov. 2 trade deadline. Rams coach Sean McVay confirmed the news on Friday. The 34-year-old Jackson signed a one-year, $4.5 million contract with the Rams this past offseason....
Jaylon Smith‘s stint with the Packers didn’t last long. Smith is being released by the Packers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The Packers signed Smith less than a month ago after he was released by the Cowboys. The party line out of Dallas at the time was that the Cowboys were concerned about the large injury guarantee for 2022 on Smith’s contract, but his contract with the Packers has no such guarantee. Green Bay apparently just doesn’t think he’s playing well enough.
According to Aaron Wilson, the Green Bay Packers hosted five players for a workout on Monday. Armstead, 24, is a former fifth-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2,865,756 contract that included a $345,756 signing bonus. Armstead caught COVID-19 last year and missed the entire...
Ahead of their matchup this week, the Green Bay Packers and the Washington Football Team have made their injury reports available from Wednesday’s practice. Packers cornerback Kevin King participated in practice in limited capacity, while safety Darnell Savage and center Josh Myers were kept from practice completely. Packers and Washington...
It tends to be polarizing, especially for a franchise with as much history as the Green Bay Packers. Should they create and wear different uniforms or stick with the traditional green jerseys with yellow pants and helmets?. Critics of the throwback style won’t be happy about this weekend’s uniforms. The...
The Packers have couple of question marks at edge rusher heading into the weekend. One is whether Whitney Mercilus will be in the lineup against the Washington Football Team and the other is if Preston Smith will play. Smith had to leave last Sunday’s win over the Bears early because of an oblique injury and missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday this week, but he was back on the field on Friday.
The Green Bay Packers (5-1) and Washington Football Team (2-4) will meet on Sunday at Lambeau Field in a battle of two division winners from a season ago. Here’s how the staff at Packers Wire believes the Week 7 showdown with the Football Team will go down:. Zach Kruse (4-2):...
The Green Bay Packers ruled out two offensive linemen and listed three defensive starters as questionable for Sunday vs. the Washington Football Team. Starting center Josh Myers (knee) and backup tackle Dennis Kelly (back) are both out after missing the entire week of practice, while cornerback Kevin King (shoulder), safety Darnell Savage (concussion) and outside linebacker Preston Smith (oblique) are all questionable.
Despite less-than-stellar injury news in Week 7, the Green Bay Packers were able to pull off a 24-10 win against the Washington Football Team, despite being outgained in terms of offensive yardage. One reason for their conservative inactives list could have been their upcoming matchup against the undefeated Arizona Cardinals, who they are set to play on Thursday Night Football.
Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson is listed as active against the host Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Gibson, who is dealing with a shin injury, was heading into the game with a questionable designation for the fourth straight week. Despite the injury, Gibson has played in all six...
For as close as Aaron Rodgers thinks the Green Bay Packers' offense is to meshing on all cylinders and creating a dynamo similar to the unit they showcased a season ago, a major component of that group was essentially nonexistent on Sunday. After combining for 816 yards from scrimmage and...
The Green Bay Packers will be shorthanded offensively against the Arizona Cardinals. They will also be shorthanded defensively. Wide receiver Davante Adams did not travel with the team and did not clear COVID protocols. He is currently on the COVID list. They also did not activate receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling from injured reserve, and Allen Lazard was ruled out for COVID protocols as well. None are technically on the active roster.
The Green Bay Packers finally listed an official injury report on Wednesday after two days of estimated injury reports. The two biggest injury-related questions for the Packers this week, cornerback Kevin King (shoulder/back) and outside linebacker Preston Smith (oblique), are still not answered as Green Bay listed their status as “questionable” after the duo was listed as limited participants for their travel-day practice.
Comments / 0